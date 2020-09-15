Team Rankings
SOFTBALL
1. Mesa Ridge (9-2, 6-1 4A/3A CSML South)
2. Discovery Canyon (5-4, 5-1 5A/4A PPAC)
3. Rampart (5-3, 2-2 5A/4A PPAC)
4. Air Academy (5-5, 4-0 5A/4A PPAC)
5. Coronado (7-3, 5-1 4A/3A CSML South)
On the cusp: Falcon (7-2, 3-0 4A/3A CSML North)
Breakdown: League rivalry action is heating up. Monday, Air Academy defeated Discovery Canyon in extra innings to take sole possession of first place in 5A/4A PPAC, but a four-game skid at the Berthoud tournament hurt the Kadets in the Pikes Peak rankings. The Thunder defeated No. 3 Rampart last week, and Tuesday Coronado earned a win over Mesa Ridge, finding revenge from an early season loss to the Grizzlies. But despite two losses in the last week Mesa Ridge remains firmly at No. 1 in the Pikes Peak region.
BOYS' GOLF
1. Cheyenne Mountain
2. Liberty
3. Palmer Ridge
4. Coronado
5. Pine Creek
Breakdown: Coronado jumped Pine Creek in the Pikes Peak rankings this week thanks in part to a third-place finish at the Cyclone Invitational on Monday, led by Noah Keller in a 2-under par performance to win the invite.
Leaders
SOFTBALL
Minimum 7 games played/27 plate appearances
Batting average
1. Tatjana Harris, fr., Vista Ridge -- .679
2. Michaela Garcia, fr., Vista Ridge -- .667
3. Grace Lendt, fr., Lewis-Palmer -- .652
4. Brianna Jennings, sr., Rampart -- .630
5. Ava VanderWeit, so., Lewis-Palmer .629
Breakdown: Last week's leader Brianna Jennings dropped down to No. 4 after dropping more than .100 off her batting average. Tatjana Harris moved from No. 5 to No. 1 after a consistent week and teammate Michaela Garcia remained the same.
RBIs
1. Layla Paet, jr., James Irwin -- 21
1. Tiffany Backberg, jr., Falcon -- 21
3. Ariadna Martinez, sr., Mesa Ridge -- 20
4. Savannah Starr, jr., Coronado -- 18
4. Alexis Hernandez, sr., Sand Creek -- 18
4. Sidney Bankston, jr., Discovery Canyon -- 18
7. Tarin Thomas, sr., Rampart -- 17
8. Kaleena Jones, so., Cheyenne Mountain -- 16
Breakdown: James Irwin's Layla Paet had eight RBIs last week to move into the No. 1 spot, and Falcon's Tiffany Backberg stormed into the Pikes Peak rankings with 21 RBIs.
Strikeouts
1. Sierra Finn, jr., James Irwin -- 66
2. Brina Baysinger, jr., Air Academy -- 65
3. Jasmine Costa, sr., Doherty -- 54
3. Mallory Wilson, fr., Discovery Canyon -- 54
5. Tatjana Harris, fr., Vista Ridge -- 46
5. Addie Pakenham, jr., Coronado -- 46
7. Kiera Gray, so., Sand Creek -- 45
Breakdown: The Pikes Peak region strikeout leaders remained largely the same as Sierra Finn continued her dominant season, adding 11 more strikeouts last week. But it was Baysinger who had the biggest jump, racking up 21 strikeouts last week.