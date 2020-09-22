Team Rankings
SOFTBALL
1. Mesa Ridge (11-2, 8-1 4A/3A CSML South)
2. Elizabeth (8-5, 5-0 4A/3A CSML North)
3. Coronado (10-3, 8-2 4A/3A CSML South)
4. Air Academy (7-5, 6-0 5A/4A PPAC)
5. Discovery Canyon (6-5, 6-1 5A/4A PPAC)
Dropped out: Rampart (6-4, 3-2 5A/4A PPAC)
Breakdown: Elizabeth jumped into the Pikes Peak region rankings taking over the No. 2 spot after winning seven of its last eight, including last week’s 3-0 run in which the Cardinals outscored opponents 55-1. Coronado also jumped Air Academy this week, despite the Kadets remaining atop the 5A/4A PPAC race. As of Monday the Cougars have claimed four-straight wins in which they outscored opponents 47-4, including Pikes Peak region No. 1 Mesa Ridge. Air Academy has four conference games remaining in an attempt to take the 5A/4A PPAC title.
BOYS' GOLF
1. Cheyenne Mountain
2. Liberty
3. Palmer Ridge
4. Coronado
5. Falcon
Dropped out: Pine Creek
Breakdown: Falcon edged Pine Creek this week to move into the final spot of the Pikes Peak rankings, thanks to a win at the Falcon Invitational and a second-place finish at the 4A Region 1 regional. Pine Creek also earned a second-place finish at the 5A Northern regional.
Leaders
SOFTBALL
Minimum seven games played/27 plate appearances. Player stats must be complete on MaxPreps to be eligible for leaders.
Batting average
1. Tatjana Harris, fr., Vista Ridge -- .649
2. Brianna Jennings, sr., Rampart -- .645
2. Grace Lendt, fr., Lewis-Palmer -- .645
4. Angela Smith, sr., Air Academy -- .613
5. Kylie Vandewege, jr., Falcon -- .611
5. Michaela Garcia, fr., Vista Ridge -- .611
Breakdown: Vista Ridge freshman Tatjana Harris leads the Pikes Peak region for the second straight week. Rampart’s Brianna Jennings improved her batting average from .630 to .645 last week, and Falcon’s Kylie Vandewege joins the rankings tied for fifth with Vista Ridge freshman Michaela Garcia.
RBIs
1. Ariadna Martinez, sr., Mesa Ridge -- 30
2. Layla Paet, jr., James Irwin -- 25
3. Kaleena Jones, so., Cheyenne Mountain -- 24
4. Tiffany Backberg, jr., Falcon -- 21
5. Alex Long, jr., Cheyenne Mountain -- 20
Breakdown: Mesa Ridge senior Aridana Martinez racked 10 RBIs last week to jump into first among Pikes Peak region batters. Last week’s top hitter, Layla Paet of James Irwin added four RBIs last week.
Strikeouts
1. Sierra Finn, jr., James Irwin -- 91
2. Brina Baysinger, jr., Air Academy -- 83
3. Tatjana Harris, fr., Vista Ridge -- 59
3. Brianna Winford, jr., Canon City -- 59
5. Addie Pakenham, jr., Coronado -- 58
Breakdown: James Irwin’s Sierra Finn nears 100 strikeouts after adding a staggering 25 K’s and Air Academy’s Brina Baysinger added 18 strikeouts. Canon City’s Brianna Winford joins the Pikes Peak rankings for the first time, adding 19 strikeouts last week.