Team Rankings
SOFTBALL
1. Mesa Ridge (5-0, 5-0 4A/3A CSML South)
2. Discovery Canyon (4-3, 4-0 5A/4A PPAC)
3. Air Academy (4-1, 3-0 5A/4A PPAC)
4. Coronado (4-1, 4-1 4A/3A CSML South)
5. Rampart (4-2, 1-1 5A/4A PPAC)
Dropped out: Palmer Ridge (4-2); Vista Ridge (5-4)
Breakdown: Discovery Canyon made a leap from No. 4 to No. 2 in the Pikes Peak region with a win over previous No. 2 Palmer Ridge. Air Academy also battled its way into the Pikes Peak rankings with two wins last week. The Thunder and the Kadets remain the only two undefeated teams in 5A/4A PPAC.
BOYS' GOLF
1. Cheyenne Mountain
2. Liberty
3. Palmer Ridge
4. Pine Creek
5. Coronado
Breakdown: No change since last week.
Leaders
SOFTBALL
Minimum 3 games played/12 plate appearances
Batting average
1. Brianna Jennings, sr., Rampart -- .737
2. Michaela Garcia, fr., Vista Ridge -- .727
3. Makayla Ingram, fr., Lewis-Palmer -- .700
4. Hannah Hall, sr., Widefield -- .684
5. Tatjana Harris, fr., Vista Ridge -- .682
Breakdown: Rampart's Brianna Jennings' average went up 10 points to take over the No. 1 spot, while Widefield's Hannah Hall, and Lewis-Palmer freshman Makayla Ingram joined the race.
RBIs
1. Tarin Thomas, sr., Rampart -- 16
2. Sidney Bankston, jr., Discovery Canyon -- 14
3. Alexis Hernandez, sr., Sand Creek -- 14
4. Layla Paet, jr., James Irwin -- 13
5. Ariadna Martinez, sr., Mesa Ridge -- 13
Breakdown: Rampart's Tarin Thomas remains atop the Pikes Peak leaders for the second straight week, while Sidney Bankston's two RBIs last week bumped her up to second. James Irwin's Layla Paet and Mesa Ridge's Ariadna Martinez join the ranks.
Strikeouts
1. Sierra Finn, jr., James Irwin -- 55
2. Brina Baysinger, jr., Air Academy -- 44
3. Jasmine Costa, sr., Doherty -- 40
4. Mallory Wilson, fr., Discovery Canyon -- 38
5. Grace Lendt, fr., Lewis-Palmer -- 35
5. Keira Gray, so., Sand Creek -- 35
Breakdown: Sierra Finn of James Irwin had 15 strikeouts last week to hang on to the top spot in the Pikes Peak region. Briana Baysinger had 11 Ks last week to move her up to second, while Doherty's Jasmine Costa, Discovery Canyon's Mallory Wilson and freshman Grace Lendt from Lewis-Palmer made it into the top five. Sand Creek's Keira Gray had five strikeouts last week to hang on and tie for the final spot in Pikes Peak region strikeout leaders.