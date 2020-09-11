The second Friday of September is usually reserved for high school tailgates, roaring student sections, and of course, high school football.

But this year, instead of suiting up in their pads and eyeblack, Pikes Peak region football players rallied outside the El Paso County commissioner's offices, calling for the Colorado High School Activities Association and Gov. Jared Polis to reinstate fall sports.

More than 40 fall athletes attended the Colorado Springs protest, which came as other rallies raged across the state in Delta and Highlands Ranch.

Parents, former coaches, athletes and doctors spoke at the rally as the sound system sent their stories echoing between downtown Colorado Springs government buildings.

Former Air Force football player Robin Wright was one of the first to speak, telling his story of growing up in rural Missouri, and using football as his ‘way out,’ which projected him into happiness and success.

“It was the only way for me to get an education,” Wright said. “I went to the Air Force Academy and it changed the trajectory of my entire life. Don’t say it’s just a game, it’s their futures.”

Cheryl Arnett, a parent of a Pikes Peak Christian football player, wasn’t expecting to speak at the rally, but after hearing Wright’s passionate speech she took the microphone to discuss struggling smaller schools.

“The sport is just as important to them as it is to the big schools and there are kids out there in these rural communities who play 6-man and 8-man football and this is their chance, their opportunity to get recruited, but as of right now they’re not going to get it.”

PHOTOS: Let CO Play Rally

+10 
+10 
091220-s-protest 01.jpg
+10 
+10 
091220-s-protest 02.jpg
+10 
+10 
091220-s-protest 03.jpg
+10 
+10 
091220-s-protest 04.jpg
+10 
+10 
091220-s-protest 05.jpg

Arnett’s son Kyle, a junior, is hoping to earn a college scholarship, but it is even more difficult at the 6- and 8-man level.

“They deserve just as much a chance,” Arnett said during the rally. “I just want CHSAA and the governor to remember that there are small schools out there, there are rural schools out there and they deserve fall ball, not spring ball.”

Based on CHSAA’s current calendar, the football season would begin roughly a month after signing day for Division I and II football schools. The timing impedes Colorado athletes because athletes from states which permitted fall football will have the fresh film to send recruiters before scholarships are awarded.

A number of athletes told the crowd about the importance of collecting film to gain interest from recruiters, but Pine Creek senior Branyon Murdock already had interest from a number of schools, but as soon as CHSAA announced they wouldn’t be playing in the spring, Murdock said the phone stopped ringing.

“Over summer after my junior year I had quite a few D-I and D-II coaches texting me, saying they’d like me to come to a camp, or that they liked my film and we’re interested. It felt really good, but then we found out there wouldn’t be a season and ever since everything went quiet,” Murdock said. “Now I don’t know if I will get those opportunities, if those coaches are still interested or how I can keep them interested. I don’t know what else I can do to keep going.”

As an offensive lineman Murdock helped the Eagles, average more than 420 yards of offense per game on the way to a 2019 4A state championship.

“I was hoping this year those first few games would be enough to get me some scholarships, but that being taken away it hurts so much to not be able to have that opportunity right now,” he said.