LAKEWOOD – Landon Hadley pulled triple duty for Peyton on Saturday in spectacular fashion.

The junior blazed to a 2A 100-meter title at the state track and field championships with a time of 11.11 seconds.

Less than two hours later he was back on the track, taking second place in the 400 with a 49.22 – behind only Maximilian Kleve of Holyoke who broke the 2A record with a 49.03.

Not long after that he was back on the track in the 200, where he placed third in 22.43.

All three of Hadley’s times were the best of the season.

But this is an athlete used to stacking his efforts on top of each other.

In the fall he participated in cross country and football for the Panthers. He would utilize his seventh-period study hall to put in his cross country workout, then report to football practice.

“It was brutal, but it was worth it,” he said, crediting ice, stretching and eating properly for getting him through it.

Hadley helped the cross country to a state appearance, where they finished third.

Nothing he had accomplished in sports compared to Saturday.

“It’s got to be No. 1,” Hadley said. “This is amazing to me. Just coming to state is a big accomplishment. I’m blessed to be here.”