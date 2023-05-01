It would’ve been hard for Logan Nickell to start his senior season stronger than he has.

A star two-way player for Peyton, Nickell went 24 innings without allowing an earned run to start the year. And he’s been just as dominant at the plate, batting a team-high .527 with three home runs.

Most notable about Nickell’s dominance? He isn’t 100% healthy.

In December, the senior slipped on ice in the YMCA parking lot, causing Nickell to sprain his AC joint. The AC joint is the joint in the shoulder where two bones meet.

Immediately after the fall, Nickell’s season was in question.

“That absolutely killed him,” said Kelly Nickell, Peyton’s baseball coach and Logan’s father.

The next day, Nickell went to Castle Rock, where he usually trains.

Nickell decided to throw like usual, but hours later, his arm bothered him. Soreness lingered throughout his upper body, and Nickell knew physical therapy was a necessity.

Even after the accident, Nickell’s goal was to pitch on opening day. And the senior knew he would have to take the rehab process slowly to do so.

“I’ve had to take it one day at a time,” Nickell said.

At first, Nickell focused on daily stretches. He spent 30 to 45 minutes each evening performing various stretches to ease the lingering pain.

With a few weeks until opening day, Nickell realized he needed to get back into form. He began throwing, in doses, so he’d be ready to take the mound in March.

“I had to start, even though I wasn’t 100%,” Nickell said.

The slow-but-steady recovery paid dividends, and anyone watching Nickell’s first game of 2023 would’ve thought he was fully healthy. He pitched 3.1 innings, allowing one hit, zero runs and striking out six batters in a 9-3 win over Simla on March 15.

And he’s only gotten better since then.

In six appearances — 28 innings — Nickell has allowed only 16 hits. He has recorded 57 strikeouts and walked only eight batters, posting a 0.96 ERA.

Success on the mound is nothing new for Nickell. He posted a 1.47 ERA as a sophomore before improving that to 1.40 in his junior season.

Nickell believes increased mental strength has allowed him to become even stronger on the hill — and persevering through the injury was a key step in that process.

“I’ve always had the talent, I just needed to put it together mentally,” Nickell said.

Leading the charge

Nickell’s individual dominance has allowed the Panthers to thrive.

Peyton, ranked No. 1 in 2A, is 15-0. The Panthers have outscored their opponents 188-44, winning all but one game by five runs or more.

Peyton was similarly successful a year ago, finishing 25-2 and reaching the state semifinals.

That team graduated seven seniors.

One would, naturally, expect a dropoff after losing so many key players. But there hasn’t been one.

A combination of disciplined upperclassmen and talented youngsters has allowed the Panthers to continue flourishing.

Junior AJ Kranz entered Monday’s 9-4 victory over Sand Creek with 22 RBIs, matching Nickell, to go with nine extra base hits.

Freshman Zayden Ebbert is hitting .429 and ranks third on the team with 17 RBIs. Another freshman, Brandon Love, is out to a 4-0 start on the mound with 34 strikeouts in 22 innings.

“It’s a big reason we’ve gotten off to this great start,” Kelly Nickell said of the contributions up and down the roster and from all classes.

Kelly Nickell admitted that his son, as well as the team’s other seniors, isn’t a particularly vocal leader.

Instead, Logan leads by example, which has allowed the crop of freshmen and sophomores to produce well.

“We all support each other,” Nickell said. “We always pick each other up, no matter what happens. We don’t care how many mistakes you make; we care about the work you put in and your attitude. Do that, and we’ll always have your back.”

Unfinished business

While Peyton has started the season as well as it could, the Panthers have much bigger goals ahead of them.

They lost a 13-12, extra-inning heartbreaker to St. Mary’s in last year’s state semifinals. After winning 22 games in a row, the Panthers had their eyes on the state title — and they fell just short.

It was a painful moment for every player on Peyton’s roster.

“I was angry. That’s all I felt,” Nickell said. “I realized what happened and I was angry. I knew the potential we had, and I wasn’t going to let that happen again this year.”

With their undefeated start, the Panthers seem primed to make another deep run in the playoffs. And after last year’s experience, they are more ready this time.

“We have that valuable knowledge of knowing what happens when things don’t go right and when we don’t work on the small things,” Nickell said. “We know what we’re capable of, and we just have to trust in ourselves and believe in ourselves.”

Kelly Nickell added, “One thing we learned is that nothing’s guaranteed. The kids came out and have been working extremely hard, knowing that.”

Every time Nickell pitches, he gets closer to 100% healthy.

The fact that he’s been as dominant as he has while not fully recovered gives Nickell hope that he can end his high school baseball career with a state title.

“Our whole team in general, that’s how we all are,” Nickell said. “Whether we’re dealing with school, life or injuries, we’re only going to keep getting better. “We want to win as a team, and we’ll do whatever it takes.”