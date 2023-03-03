There have seldom been challenges to Peyton's perfect season, but the lowest seed in the regional field proved to be the anomaly.

The No. 1 Panthers found their way past No. 32 Prospect Ridge Academy on Friday at home, 53-33. The path was bumpy, akin to the dirt roads so familiar around the school.

Maybe it was just the test Peyton needed.

“We weren't hitting on all cylinders early and those halftime switches were exactly what we needed," junior A.J. Mannering said. "I think these close games help us because we haven't had a ton. We're growing every game and it makes us better."

The preparation for Prospect Ridge was internal, rather than grinding tape of the Miners.

At halftime, coach Brian Green used his real-life film to make two adjustments: switch from Mannering to fellow junior Abbie Nickell at point guard and double Prospect Ridge junior Ava Stockard to add some difficulty for the lengthy guard on defense.

A 10-0 run to start the second half was the result and allowed the Panthers to shake off the jitters that marred their first-half shooting success.

The switch also ignited both guards to the tune of 16 points for Mannering and 10 for Nickell.

On the backend, the visitors found success with double teams, which will be added to the priority list for upcoming practices — the Panthers laying the focus on fixing their own problems, rather than creating new ones by over-scouting an opponent.

Buena Vista's win in the second game of the night pits the Panthers against the No. 16 Demons for the right to head to the 3A state tournament as a regional winner.

For Peyton, it would also mean a step closer to a perfect season and title, all in one. Coach Green is preaching the same thing he has all year – hold the opponent to 40 points or less and play with maximum effort, and the rest will handle itself just as it did on Friday.