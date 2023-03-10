Calling the final quarter of Friday’s 3A girls semifinal game between Colorado Springs Christian and St. Mary’s a defensive stalemate would be an understatement.

After St. Mary’s entered the period leading by one, the teams combined for just five points in the fourth — and CSCS scored all of them. Free throws and stingy defense allowed the Lions to earn a come-from-behind 33-29 win and advance to the state title game.

It wasn’t pretty, but ultimately, CSCS persevered.

“It was terrifying,” sophomore Abigail Perry said. “It was just crazy. We pulled through, and we gave it our all.”

The Pirates (20-6) and Lions (24-2) went scoreless for the first 5:14 of the quarter before CSCS finally hit a free throw to tie the game. CSCS hit another free throw less than a minute later, giving the Lions a lead.

With both teams struggling to buy a bucket, it became a game of keep away. The Pirates were still within striking distance and only a basket away from reclaiming the lead.

Despite having several chances in the last couple of minutes, St. Mary’s couldn’t convert.

The Lions' defense played much sharper than in the first half.

“The team just backs each other up really well,” junior Grace Minihane said. “We have a great team, and we’ve worked really hard to get our defense up there.”

Credit to St. Mary’s, though: The Pirates’ defense also played well enough to keep them in the game.

Like CSCS, St. Mary’s didn’t allow a field goal in the fourth quarter. The Pirates forced a couple of late turnovers and stopped a few easy baskets with fouls.

Though CSCS struggled to capitalize from the free-throw line — the Lions went 5-for-10 in the fourth quarter — they got enough chances to make it a two-score game with five seconds left. The Lions forced a turnover and dribbled out the remaining time to seal their win.

“I told the girls, ‘This is going to be hard,’ and it was,” CSCS coach Mark Engesser said. “We just found little ways to keep persevering. Eventually, things turned our way, and the girls played really, really hard today.”

Minihane led CSCS with 14 points, while Perry scored 10. St. Mary’s had two players reach double figures, Maeve Salveson and Emerson Kutz, who scored 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Friday was the third time CSCS and St. Mary’s met this season — and it was a far different result from the first two meetings.

CSCS cruised in both of the first two games, beating the Pirates by a combined 42 points. But on Friday, the Lions needed all 32 minutes to earn their four-point win.

The more competitive outing is a display of the Pirates’ steady growth throughout the season.

“I think it really shows how close we’ve gotten as a team,” senior Bailey Darneal said. “It means a lot because people were doubting us this year, losing a few of our best players. Hard work and dedication pays off.”

CSCS is a win away from the 3A state title, and the Lions will battle another familiar foe, The Vanguard School.

“We know them and how they play and who their players are, but they’re a good team,” Perry said. “We’ll have to fight hard and know who they are.”

Playing their third game in three days, it will be a short turnaround for the Lions. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday.

But they aren’t worried about fatigue as they look to bring hardware back to Colorado Springs.

“We’re going to prepare for Vanguard; we’re going to work hard,” Minihane said. “We have a great coach who works hard off the seams, and he’s going to prepare us hard for tomorrow.”