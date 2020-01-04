Pine Creek’s, Perry Guidry (12), lets the ball soar from the line to put another 2 points on the board against Fountain-Fort Carson during the Eagles 70-58 victory over the Trojans Saturday January 4, 2020. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Jeff Kearney
Pine Creek’s, Perry Guidry (12), prepares to deny Trojan, Gregory Beatty (1), drive up the lane during the Eagles 70-58 win against Fountain-Fort Carson Saturday January 4, 2020. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Pine Creek’s, Peyton Westfall (23), takes a final step before going airborne to put 2 points on the board against Fountain-Fort Carson during the Eagles hard fought 70-58 victory over the Trojans Saturday January 4, 2020. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Eagle, Perry Guidry (12), drives the ball into the lane against Trojan, Treshawn Taylor (15), during Pine Creek’s 70-58 hard won victory over Fountain-Fort Carson Saturday January 4, 2020. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Guidry, who entered averaging 3.5 points, led all scorers and set a career high with those 18 points on a combination of drives, 3-pointers and even a sky hook.
“He stepped up to the moment today,” Pine Creek coach Joe Rausch said. “That was a special game from him.”
The 6-foot-2 forward got going from deep, hitting his first 3-pointer of the season late in the first quarter to give Pine Creek (6-1, 1-0) a 16-15 edge and sunk another to open the second.
Guidry admitted to primarily being a driver but reaped the benefits of some early makes.
“It opened up the floor for me,” he said.
From there he moved inside for a pair of buckets, scoring 10 straight Pine Creek points, to even things at 23. Guidry added another bucket before the half, and Pine Creek led 35-31 at halftime after Blake Hatchell’s four-point play, Pine Creek’s fifth 3-pointer of the half.
“Our whole objective was to keep them from shooting 3s, and they made 10 3s on us,” Mileto said. “A lot of it is because they do a good job of penetrating and finding the open guy.”
Adrian Dominguez hit the sixth triple early in the third before Peyton Westfall, the Eagles’ leading scorer, added Nos. 7 and 8, increasing the lead to eight.
“I got it going a bit there in the third quarter,” Westfall said after scoring eight of his 14 points in the third. “Started out a little bit rough in the first, but we got there eventually.”
Westfall also played a part in keeping Keyshawn Maltbia, the leading scorer for the Trojans (6-5, 0-1), to six points, his lowest output this season and only the third time he’s scored less than 16 as a senior. Mileto noted afterward that his leading scorer is working back after turning an ankle in practice, which may have made the job a little easier for Westfall, Dominguez, Guidry and anyone else who took a turn.
“Gotta take away any drive to the basket that he can get. He’s one of the best finishers in the state, in my opinion,” Westfall said. “He’s an absolutely crazy finisher. The problem is he can shoot from the outside and when he gets it going, you can’t really stop him.”
George Michael Shannon stepped up with buzzer-beating shots to end the second and third quarter, keeping the Trojans within six to start the fourth. He scored a team-high 13, while big man Isaiah Thompson added 12.
F-FC used an 8-2 spurt to start the fourth, tying it on free throws from Gregory Beatty, but Guidry answered with his final bucket and started a 16-6 run down the stretch.
“My role is to just come to the game and bring energy so that we can keep it fluid and keep the rhythm going,” Guidry said.
With a couple of more games like Saturday’s, he could see his status elevated on a roster that features only one non-senior.
“I think we’re at a spot where we’re not really sure what everybody’s role is exactly going to be yet, but it’s such a unique group that it might change every single game depending on who the matchup is and how they’re playing,” Rausch said.