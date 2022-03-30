Nick Hallee and Noah Bonnett are no typical, high school teammates.
The leaders of the Cheyenne Mountain hockey team started their bond long before they became Red-Tailed Hawks when they were 12-year-olds.
That bond is shared with others, too, and was one reason Cheyenne Mountain win the state championship. It's also the reason the locker room after a 4-0 win over Colorado Academy was so memorable.
Now, the two who epitomized the team's connection are the area's Peak Performers of the year in ice hockey.
"They grew up playing together and it shows," coach Erik Austin said. "One passes well, the other finishes well and it's a great combination. That whole line was full of guys who played together and it was cool that they all came back to play high school together."
Junior year was one of big decisions for the two.
After playing club hockey for the first two years, as well as several years before high school, the two wanted to impact their school — becoming Red-Tailed Hawks and convincing others to do the same.
Then, COVID-19 took hold.
The stands were empty, the schedule was light and all of the visions the two had of playing in front of classmates were a dream. When the schedule was announced for their senior year, and the crowds were allowed back in, the team doubled down to try again.
"For both of us, this was our first varsity sport for the school," Bonnett said. "We knew there was a good program here and we knew a lot of the kids who played. It just felt right to represent the school and focus more on academics.
"We've worked so hard, for so long, and we wanted to reap some of those benefits and play hockey with our friends."
Along with building a team, the two were allowed to enjoy all of Cheyenne Mountain's festivities. They started going to dances, now that they had the time and built even stronger friendships.
Bonnett and Hallee's parents are also friends. Once the groups all started merging, a family developed between every teammate, not just the two who'd grown up together.
Because of the tight-knit group, the wins started to stack up too. It wasn't until the final two weeks of the season that Cheyenne Mountain lost a game — the first coming to Colorado Academy, which was eventually avenged in the 4A state title game.
In practice, they operated more similarly to brothers than teammates. Short spouts of disagreement would quickly clear up and create a tighter bond. They held the team accountable, and it showed as the year went on.
"After the loss in the semifinals last year, we kind of knew this would be our year," Hallee said.
"From the start of the season, beating Battle Mountain (which) had beat us in the semifinal last year, it was nothing but fun," Bonnett said. "We had such a blast."
Because of so many years together, everything became natural down to the exact spot Bonnett or Hallee would be at any given time. Each learned the nuances of the other's playing style.
To Austin, that's what a title team thrives on. The school's won the most hockey titles in state history with 15.
"Everyone was all-in, from Day 1," Austin said. "The team wanted that experience and wanted to be with one another.
"The title and full experience was the cherry on top."
First Team All-Area performers
Jeremy Renholm, Cheyenne Mountain
Josh Gokey, Doherty
Chase Chapman, Doherty
Cooper Ciesielski, Lewis-Palmer
Brandon McIlhany, Liberty
Tristen Brooks, Liberty
Second Team All-Area performers
Denton Demgaard, Cheyenne Mountain
Drew Elwell, Cheyenne Mountain
Tristan Ward, Liberty
Joe Van Dyk, Palmer
Gavin Costa, Rampart
Kiko Miller, Rampart