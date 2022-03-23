Half measures aren't a thing for Jacie Bunck.
The Liberty girls' basketball standout will do a lot of things, but none of them will be less than full effort. When it comes to school dances and parties or driving an hour-plus to Denver for club basketball, she'll always choose the latter — it's what she committed to.
Bunck's dedication to basketball, and ability to lead the Lancers landed her atop many statistical leaderboards, but also placed her at the top of the sport in the area, earning her Peak Performer as just a sophomore.
The journey is one that started at 5-years-old for Bunck.
"When I was a kid, my parents put me in all kinds of sports," Bunck said. "Basketball was just always the one I came back to. I wasn't very good starting off, but trainers and coaches and teammates have helped me keep growing every year."
She danced, played soccer and basketball — the whole, find-your-calling-as-a-child shebang. She even played quarterback in flag football and was asked to go out for the middle school, tackle team.
The problem was, once she started to get more into basketball, the other activities disappeared. What was once a group of many became a sole focus for her.
Since then, she's spent the hours in cars traveling state to state over the summer. If the warmest season was meant to be for time off, Bunck didn't get the memo.
"She never brags or posts anything on social media," Bunck's mom, Ginoa said. "From last year to this year, she got so much better. Last year, she went to five different states over the summer. Her sacrifice is huge and I'm so proud."
Bunck led the Lancers to an 11-13 record in a loaded PPAC league and racked up 18.7 points and 12.7 rebounds per game — one of the state's only players to average a double-double.
Her best game, arguably, came against Mountain Vista as she scored 25 points, pulled in 17 rebounds and a near triple double with nine steals. Not to mention, she added five assists and six blocks.
What impressed coach Monty Taylor most was her adjustment as schools began to sniff out her talent.
"She had a double-double in every game but three," Taylor said. "She works hard and the stats reflect the work ethic. You get her in a game and she's out rebounding kids several inches taller.
"She studies in-game and will use it to find openings."
Bunck aspires to reach the highest level of collegiate basketball. So much so, that when she was struggling in a class this year, she huddled with two seniors in the locker room and received a quick tutoring session.
Soon after, she was adding another high grade to the transcript.
"I want to play D-I if I can," Bunck said. "I'll have to improve to get there, including things like using my left hand more and building my confidence."
If Taylor ever wondered how much Bunck listens to coaching, he can wipe it off the worry list — she said, verbatim, the same thing he did when asked where she could improve.
Two years is a long time to grow — and Bunck's mentality won't let the years be wasted.
First-Team All-Area performers
Caitlin Kramer, Air Academy
Alena San Agustin, Cheyenne Mountain
Payton Sterk, Doherty
Gabby Beauperthuy, Doherty
Torrai Logan, Mitchell
Jacy Rohr, Liberty
Alyssa Rodriguez-Trujillo, Palmer
Mia Womack, Palmer Ridge
Riley Rodriguez, Sand Creek
Ellie Hartman, St. Mary's
Julianna Garcia, Vanguard
Second-Team All-Area performers
Brianna Sealy, Air Academy
Mia Chavez, Colorado Springs School
Grace Minihane, Colorado Springs Christian School
Aiyana Mitchell, Fountain-Fort Carson
Griffin Greenwood, Lewis-Palmer
Aalyviah Smith, Mitchell
Brynae Stewart, Pine Creek
Leekaya Burke-Perryman, Pine Creek
Emily Huxtable, Rampart
Brooka Jones, The Classical Academy