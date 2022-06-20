Emily Cheng isn't your typical high school golfer.
The junior plays in more tournaments than she can count, has a golf simulator in her home to practice on courses across the world and will never let herself slow down.
And, believe it or not, there's no individual moment that stands above the rest for Chang, it was a team moment.
Discovery Canyon took home a state title with Cheng, and older sister, Christina, both on the team. It was then that she learned how golf is meant to be played, and it's what's pushed her since — all the way to a Peak Performer nod and nine tournament wins in 11 tries this year — and that's just with the Thunder.
"My dad got me into golf when I was 10 and I just fell in love with it," Cheng said. "I had to build from the bottom up, because my first tournament, I think I shot a 44-over.
"Another girl in the same tournament won, and I wanted to be that so bad. My free time is really consumed by golf most days, because I'm always trying to improve, in even small areas."
As much work as Cheng puts into building a foundation as a golfer, it's the people around her who keep her grounded.
The Thunder formed a team of friends who don't have to rely on each other for golf as much as they do human connection. So the dynamic built upon itself in a way that once again put Discovery Canyon on the doorstep of a state title.
It finished third at the 4A state championships in Grand Junction, and saw Cheng, who finished fifth, lead a group of three Thunder golfers to a top-20 finish.
"Her drive to win and keep things light is at the top of the list," coach Mark Liggett said. "She gets it. She wants to support her friends and her team — they're best friends, all working as one.
"Once her sister left, she came out of her shell even more and it's been huge for the rest of the team, too."
Her actions, as much as her words, have fueled Cheng's ability to lead.
Just days after the state championships, she was already back out at a non-CHSAA tournament to compete. Her friends and teammates see the effort and drive, and it's elevated the program's work ethic.
Liggett was allowed to coach differently too — never having to worry that his golfers would put in the extra time at Flying Horse, home or even group competitions at Top Golf.
"I'm just always really focused on how our team does," Cheng said. "I learned early on to treat the sport like that, and really play through a team dynamic.
"I truly love my teammates, and it makes it easy."
All the work isn't over yet, either.
Cheng heads into a final season, with fellow seniors Lauren Jaworowski and Anna Mettler alongside her.
The fast greens of Tiara Rado Golf Course for 4A state taught the group lessons, and built upon the guidance they've already given one another in life.
Liggett is excited, Cheng is chomping at the bit for another state title chance and Discovery Canyon is looking to finish a trio of excellent careers on a high note.
Best of all, the Thunder have no questions who to look to when the course gets tough.
First Team All-Area performers:
Ava Schroeder, Cheyenne Mountain
Emily Cheng, Discovery Canyon
Lauren Jaworowski, Discovery Canyon
Anna Mettler, Discovery Canyon
Jenna Bistline, Rampart
Second Team All-Area:
Kya Shatzer, Air Academy
Mena Song-Lew, Discovery Canyon
Lauren Kachel, Doherty
Madison Brown, Rampart
Madeline Fontana, The Classical Academy