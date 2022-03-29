Caroline Bricker expects a lot of herself.

That's why she practices multiple times a day and travels across the country, on top of swimming for Cheyenne Mountain, to reach her goals.

Even setting a record at state, but finishing second, wasn't enough — Bricker wasn't okay with losing out on the extra team points or falling short of her own standards.

In a way, that's been the reason she's reached such heights in the sport, while still imagining a full mountain in front of her. It's also the reason she took home an individual state title this year, and now, the title of Peak Performer.

"This year was a lot different than last year," Bricker said. "Coming into this year, knowing it would be back to normal was a lot different. Balancing club and high school swim is always a challenge.

"Honestly, it was so fun. I'd forgotten that since it's been so long since a regular season."

Last year, the girls' swimming season was much different.

Groups of state participants were funneled in and out of the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center (VMAC) in Thornton. Each event ran without the normal fanfare and sans the usual load of teammates to cheer their friends on.

In many ways, it drew more parallels to practice runs than it did a state event — which left a lot to be desired for Bricker and her fellow swimmers from the area.

So, despite starting the high school season in Austin, Texas for a club event, Bricker made sure to make this year count.

By the end of the regular season, she'd racked up the top times in four different 4A events (500-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly, 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard individual medley) and was second place in another (100-yard freestyle).

She was the only swimmer, across all classifications, to do so.

"She is the cliche 'diamond in the rough,'" coach Kate Doane said. "She has these goals and she's trying to always figure out how to get the best out of who she is. She has a vision and I support it."

The vision for Bricker is one she's already been exposed to. Sophia Bricker, her sister, is currently at the University of Denver, swimming for the Pioneers.

Sophia had a similar path — competing for a club team as high as nationals, as well as putting together All-American seasons for the Red-Tailed Hawks. When Caroline needs a light along the path, the two have been a sounding board for one another.

At state, Bricker was tasked with beating one of the state's best, Niwot senior Mary Codevilla, in the 100-yard breaststroke. Instead, both beat out the previous 4A state record, with the latter finishing first by less than a half-second.

The second-place finish came after Bricker had already captured an individual title in the 200-yard IM.

If you ask Bricker what the hardest day of the year was, it was the same day she captured a title and state record — the second-place finish gnawed at her.

"I was so overwhelmed with school and wanting to go so fast," Bricker said. "It made me grow, but that's because it was so hard. I had to work through it after — talking to my sister and parents and coaches."

Before long, Bricker was right back on a plane to take on club events once again. The debrief period was short, if only because she has higher goals. Allowing a single event to drown her chances wasn't in the cards.

She'll continue to lift in the mornings, practice multiple times a day and fit homework and friends in the cracks. Don't worry — the weekends are often saved for socializing.

Above all, Bricker just wants to make more waves in the sport.

"I want to swim in college, go D-I and make the national team," Bricker said. "I want to swim for the U.S. at either a national event or the Olympics.

"It's crazy because that's been a dream since I was little that I've pushed away at times. Now, I'm starting to learn goals are important and the big, scary ones are the most important."

First Team All-Area performers

Julia Thomas, Discovery Canyon

Victoria Sanders, Discovery Canyon (Dive)

Ana Rojas, Doherty

Abigail Perry, Lewis-Palmer

Dahlia Allen, Lewis-Palmer (Dive)

Madison Mintenko, Pine Creek

Ivy Buckley, Rampart (Dive)

Aubrey Ellenwood, Rampart (Dive)

Second Team All-Area performers

Meredith Clabaugh, Air Academy (Dive)

Madison Wagner, Discovery Canyon

Lily Cornett, Fountain Valley (Dive)

Ashley Griffith, Lewis-Palmer (Dive)

Sydney McKenzie, Lewis-Palmer

Ashley Van Milligan, Liberty (Dive)

Claire Timson, Rampart