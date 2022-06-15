Luke Singleton has a long-held belief about his future.
When he was a child, he'd constantly remind his mom, and more importantly, himself, that he was going to make it big one day. The stage of Major League Baseball would be his in time.
Tiffany, his mother, has done everything she could for the dream to come true. He's put in the hours on a diamond, she's made sure the pressures of a single-parent home didn't dissuade his dream.
The combo is one that helped push Vista Ridge baseball to its best season yet. And, the two-way standout also earned the nod for this year's Peak Performer.
It was a road that started freshman year, or Singleton's first varsity season as part of the Wolves.
"I came up with some people who didn't care as much about success," Singleton said. "Being the person to change that meant a lot to me. I wanted to show everyone I cared about our success and my teammates.
Boys' volleyball Peak Performer: Josh Livergood's unique challenges help Discovery Canyon in title season
"Ever since I was little, too, I've had coaches here or there who've inspired me. The last three or four years, I really found myself."
As a freshman, Singleton was already flashing his potential.
He's always carried confidence, especially as he pointed at a TV screen and voiced his dreams as a child. Overcoming the negative spots turned out to be just as important in his journey from standout freshman to leading senior.
"You're never going to be the best version of yourself every day," Singleton said. "If I was perfect every time I came out here, I'd be the best player ever — baseball doesn't work that way.
"I focused on making sure I was always doing things the right way this year."
Two starts in April proved as much. Singleton allowed six and four earned runs, respectively, against Air Academy and Cheyenne Mountain.
He proceeded to allow just five earned runs in his next three starts, combined, while striking out 25. In all, he got a hit in half his at-bats this year, all while striking out 69 hitters in 47⅔ innings.
"When you name a captain of a program, you hope they're at least someone who can be an extension of the coaching staff," coach Carter Gerber said. "Then you have Luke, who almost managed the dugout and players without even needing coaches around.
"He set the expectation and the standard."
Tiffany may speak to Singleton's leadership skills more than anyone.
He's been at tournaments, on the road with his club team, the Colorado Baseball Academy. Sitting in the hotel, he would get encouragement, or even some money from his mother to enjoy some snacks with teammates.
Every step of the way, driving across the state — or to other states, for that matter — she was always there. She led the Singleton team that extends three deep to his younger brother, too.
"My mom was the most important piece," Singleton said. "For her to take care of me and my younger brother — always driving us or being able to help me out — it was big.
"All of my inspiration comes from her and what she's done."
The upbringing, to Gerber, is one that set Singleton up to lead not only Vista Ridge to new heights, but one he thinks will translate when he goes to junior college powerhouse, Cowley County.
There was no desire to skip a step, though, despite lofty goals. And that may be the biggest legacy left behind.
Noah Bonnett, Nick Hallee epitomize Cheyenne Mountain hockey's connectivity, win dual Peak Performer
"Everyone watches the pros, but when I was a kid, I wrote down my goal to be there on a piece of paper," Singleton said. "I've always tried to speak it into existence and make the goal come true.
"I had to make sure everyone was proud to play for Vista Ridge again, first."
First Team All-Area performers:
Cody Sheets, Air Academy
James Wright, Air Academy
Denton Damgaard, Cheyenne Mountain
Max O’ Neil, Cheyenne Mountain
Evan Neumaier, Peyton
Justin Livergood, Pine Creek
J.P. Clune, St. Mary’s
Josh Dunn, The Classical Academy
Luke Singleton, Vista Ridge
Second Team All-Area:
Ezavian Ortega, Cañon City
Ben Myers, Cheyenne Mountain
Taylor Mcleod, Colorado Springs Christian
Jonah Johnson, Discovery Canyon
Mason Hamlin, Falcon
Matt Rhoades, Lewis-Palmer
Boston Kellner, Pine Creek
Josh White, Rampart
Charlie Marcantel, Vista Ridge