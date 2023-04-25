Erica Sherwin and Madrid Mack put together a plan, one that could help them down a victim in Senior Assassin.

It's a game like Secret Santa in which a duo is assigned another senior, and has to tag or "assassinate" that person without their knowledge. So they sat and waited in the back of a car before finally springing on their unknowing victim to capture another win.

Manitou Springs gets that same side of Sherwin each day. The do-it-all, lead-by-example senior keeps quiet off the field in most circles, but allows her left foot to speak more than her mouth ever could — her plans also helping the soccer team ride to an undefeated start.

"She's a quiet person who plays really loud and big on the field," Mack said. "She's so impactful and important to us."

Combine Mack next to her, either on a field or in the back of a car, and the two are lethal — not literally, of course. They're battling up the scoring leaderboard for Colorado girls' soccer, and Sherwin is helping lead a senior-laden Mustang squad to one of its best seasons yet. And it's still not over.

Add in another eight seniors around them, and this week's Peak Performer may be on the verge leading a elder group to the school's first girls' soccer title.

"I think the last two years really showed us how good we can be," Sherwin said. "And we all saw how it was lining up to have 10 seniors this year, and we've played together for all four years.

"This is the only year we've ever had three (Elite Clubs National League) players on our team at once. We're at a smaller school and just want to make this the best we can."

The middle-left wing duo is doing it through scoring, a lot.

Sherwin has the team's lead with 22 goals, just one more than Mack. In the Mustangs' wake, they've left two consecutive teams victim to a mercy-rule, 10-0 win and have also helped a defense that's allowed one goal in two games — that's it, a 76-2 scoring differential for Manitou.

And all of it started with Sherwin's inability to sit still.

As a child, she was off the walls and looking for an outlet. Gymnastics wasn't for her, but soccer surely was. Once she dove into playing club, it changed her trajectory in the sport.

"My whole love came from when I started club," Sherwin said. "You start to play a lot more and travel to play and it all just becomes really fun."

Since then she's been a mainstay for Manitou on a soccer field. As a junior, she helped lead a 6-0 playoff victory over Aspen, avenging a loss to the same team her sophomore year.

Even on practice days she plays the role of carpool captain, driving underclassmen to the off-campus soccer field.

This is Sherwin, Mack and every other seniors' year. They know it, and they'll tell you about it without the hair standing up on their neck, too much. Pressure isn't new to the Mustangs who have tried to go step-by-step in a pursuit of a title, reaching a further round each year.

For what it's worth, Manitou finished in the quarterfinals last year against eventual state champion, Kent Denver who graduated each of its top three scorers.

The silent assassin's noise off her left foot has never been louder. Sherwin just wants those notes to hold steady until a wood and gold trophy is placed in her hands.