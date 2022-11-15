No one may have been more prepared to face the Denver Coliseum lights than Lewis-Palmer's Madi Crowe.
The freshman may lack state tournament experience, but her tank is full of experience in larger, national tournaments for club; life experiences like the recent death and mourning of her grandmother; and even mental health struggles.
Leading the team in kills for each of the state's matches was hardly surprising to those involved, even if Crowe's just one year into high school volleyball and barely removed from coach Alexa Strube first seeing the hitter at a middle school camp.
She's a standout in the making for the Rangers and earned Peak Performer of the Week honors for her efforts.
"Madi came in, and from the second she came in, the team wanted to make her feel welcome," Strube said. "Our girls saw her at the middle school camp with me and instantly wanted to make her feel at home. It's easy for a girl like that, with that kindness and personality, to become a part of a team."
A few years ago, the volleyball dream nearly escaped Crowe.
Club volleyball has been home for her since she was 9 years old when she began practicing with her mother — a former player herself. She started with AZ Summit in Arizona before her family moved to Colorado and she became a part of Colorado Juniors.
Crowe nearly left it all when mental health hurdles became too much. Her nervousness before matches, and tendency to put too much pressure on her own shoulders, became a hinderance. The loss of her grandmother, a mainstay at her matches, amplified the struggles.
Her "savior" came in Trisha Kroll. The mental health specialist was brought in to speak with Crowe's club team before she reached out individually to receive additional help with her issues.
Nearly every match now, including state, Crowe is in contact with Kroll.
"I was stuck in a really bad mindset last year," Crowe said. "Going into practices, even, I would struggle. When we went to Reno for a tournament, it all got overwhelming.
"After a few months working with Trisha, I started to realize my worth outside of volleyball. It doesn't define me and there's more to life. That mindset has helped so much with knowing I'm loved and appreciated."
Once the mindset flipped for Crowe, her volleyball presence was able to take over. The first match against Woodland Park crystallized to her that she belonged — her 12 kills good for second on the team in the win.
She finished the season second in kills behind junior Kiley Gennerman, and became a light for the team in her new head space — no longer overthinking interactions or coming off as "cold" like she was previously.
Crowe is part of the Rangers, just as much as anyone else now. And Strube doesn't see her stopping any time soon.
"She's a true, six-rotation player — she's able to really do things all over the court," Strube said. "She's one of our highest jumpers and hardest hitters. She's an ideal outside. From the second she stepped in this gym, we knew she was going to be something special."