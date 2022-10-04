Volleyball is in Corrie Anderson's blood.

Her mother played at the collegiate level. Her older sister played for Palmer Ridge. So despite not really getting into the "family business" until eighth grade, it's almost natural that Anderson, an outside hitter at Palmer Ridge, is leading the Bears in kills and has committed to a Division I program at Dayton as a junior.

"There's a lot of volleyball at home. I have a younger sister who is 6 who plays volleyball already, so we're a big volleyball family," she said.

But don't discount the work Anderson puts in either.

Anderson, this week's Peak Performer, notched an astonishing 26 kills last week against rival Lewis-Palmer with a hitting percentage of .524. She has 192 kills on the season for Palmer Ridge, which has a 12-1 record. Bears coach Erica Bradley said Anderson's success comes from her positive personality.

"The growth that's taken place is very drastic. You don't see that often," Bradley said. (It's) very unusual and I think a lot of it has to do with effort and attitude. She doesn't limit herself on the court at all. She's so eager, she's very next-play focused and that's what we ask our kids to really try to focus on."

Anderson's freshman season, which was played in the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was memorable as it was the only year she got to play with her big sister.

"She was a really big impact and kind of why I started I guess," Anderson said. "(My freshman year) was so fun. It was amazing. We won state that year, so it was just really exciting and I felt like I got to bond with her a lot and just be competitive with her."

Bradley believes that kids learn a lot when they play with their siblings and Anderson, who played mostly junior varsity that season but was substituted into the varsity lineup during the state tournament, became a starting outside hitter on varsity the following season, which was just about three months apart.

Anderson only played front row for the team in fall of 2021, but this season, she's working on playing in all six of the rotations on the court. To practice, her coaches kept her in throughout the entirety of the team's 6-on-6 period on Monday while others were substituted.

"Sometimes you have kids that are coachable and sometimes you have kids that are just not coachable and that will set the tone early on as to what they're capable of," Bradley said. "She took it pretty seriously just wanting to play six rotations and we need her doing that. If you can have your outsides playing six rotations, that's great because you can save subs. You also would want them as a solid back row attack option. And she can swing in the front, so hopefully she could also have that kind of power in the back and she has. She's getting there."

Her improvement is a result of the long hours she's put into the sport, visiting the club she plays for twice a week to practice. Bradley said Anderson spends her summers attending camps and open gyms. She doesn't take a lot of time off.

Neither does her smile apparently. Coach Bradley said she'll often try to find ways to get Anderson mad to see if she'll hit the ball harder but to no avail.

Beyond the stats, the titles and Division I opportunities, Anderson wants to be known for her personality.

That's how others see it too. Emily Klahn, Bears defensive specialist and Anderson's best friend, enjoys watching her grow as an athlete but never tires of the company of her friend with a bubbly personality whom she refers to as CBD or "Corrie the Big Dog."

"She's put in so much work ... and I'm just so proud of her. And to get to be her best friend on and off the court is really great and I love watching her grow," Klahn said.