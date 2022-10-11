Mike Vrana has never doubted senior quarterback Brayden Dorman.
From the first day he threw on a red practice jersey until now, Vista Ridge's head coach has known what he had in the Arizona commit. Even now he can be surprised, though.
After tearing through a rainstorm against Northfield, Dorman collected 527 yards and six touchdowns in just three quarters of work against Air Academy last Friday to earn Peak Performer of the Week honors.
He's thrown five-or-more touchdowns in five of the team's seven games and shown what Vrana admires: an always-add-something mentality in the off-season. Before this year, he finally got the full work it could offer, too.
"The summer before last, he was doing his national tour — visiting colleges, getting offers," Vrana said. "This past summer, we got him for 7-on-7 workouts, and committing to Arizona took weight off his shoulders.
"He became a better leader, an even better locker-room guy. It might be the best thing that's happened to him."
Vrana and Dorman got to work on their connection, too, with the added time.
The shared "wavelength" between the two allows for the offense to use all of its weapons — wideouts, seniors Brandon Hills and Keyshawn Dooley, especially.
Learning an offense isn't a hurdle anymore for Dorman; he knows it. Now, it's refining and asking questions and allowing an open line of communication between coach and on-field coach.
"I have guys around me that give me a ton of confidence," Dorman said. "It's all become almost a brotherly connection with the offense. We're able to all communicate and change things we see.
"I feel like a coach on the field, and I'm able to explain things to our guys just like our staff."
Teams are sending defenses at the Wolves that haven't been shown on film.
The first series for each Vista Ridge game has now become one of experimentation. Four safeties from Ponderosa last year was the first taste, and each team since has followed suit in sending a new scheme Dorman's way — Air Academy included.
"Getting to a game and seeing it each week has been a test," Vrana said. "We can't know what teams are going to do against us, but some of it is an adjustment period.
"Brayden sees a lot of that, stuff that I can't see from the sideline. I've been coaching almost 35 years and I've never seen anything like the group we have — I don't know if people can really appreciate how special it is."
College will be the same for the early graduating senior. The learning process is starting early, and Dorman is looking to make sure the best Wolves' football team yet finds its way, just as he hopes to guide the Wildcats in future seasons.
It will start in practice, and Dorman will lead the Wolves from there.
"We just have to keep having great weeks of practices; they show in the games," Dorman said. "I want to leave that even after we're all gone from the program and help the next generation succeed, too."