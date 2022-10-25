Rampart's gym is big enough to cast shadows and fit multiple volleyball teams and nets, all at once.
Avah Armour wasn't looking to become a shadow herself, even after moving from Manitou Springs to Rampart and being reunited with junior and club teammate Izzy Starck. She branched out, went to summer workouts, and accelerated her relationships with the rest of the Rams — the senior being named captain by her peers when the fall season came around.
The two remain close and are being enabled to ignite a Rams' offense recovering from the loss of seven seniors after last year's 5A playoffs. Armour is the Peak Performer of the Week for her efforts in wins over Doherty and Liberty, and a catalyst for new coach Bri Perkett's first act.
"I came into this school year and made a point to build those relationships outside of practice — in school and in class," Armour said. "I was really comfortable within the first week and as the season has gone on, we've done team dinners and team bonding each week."
Even Armour and Starck's relationship on the court is different. For Colorado juniors, the two connect throughout a match, but the workload is more spread.
Now, the two work a two-person game often to either pull a defensive block in or spread it back out. The 500-plus attempts already for Armour are probably double what the two would share in a club season.
"We've played together since we were 14 (years old)," Starck said. "The biggest difference is how much we're able to connect. Every out-of-system ball can go to her, and even in-system.
"I can move around and work with her, and we can play around with our offense. It's so fun to have that versatility."
A 3-0 win over Pine Creek in the team's second match of October is when things clicked for both Armour and Starck. Each set was won by at least six points, and the team climbed the final hurdle of thinking on the court, rather than doing.
Thompson Valley and Palmer Ridge both topped the Rams to start the year — matches Perkett still thinks stand as the team's worst.
Since then, they've won 13 consecutive matches.
The state tournament is fast approaching, and the team will get a taste at the World Arena, pre-state tournament Friday and Saturday.
Armour and the Rams have come a long way.
"Avah is extremely outgoing and a very wholesome person," Perkett said. "She's made friends with everyone else, and they've rallied around and accepted her.
"She can get us to where we want to go. Having everyone on the same page now is a positive, and it's bumped our chances up to accomplish our goal of reaching the state championship."