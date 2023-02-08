Chris Hinojosa's life came full circle last month.

He met his wife 16 years ago at the Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships. He wrestled for Harrison, she wrestled for Sierra.

A few weeks ago, their daughter, Amaya Hinojosa, stood tall at that very same event, champion of the 115-pound weight class as a freshman. It's her favorite moment from the season so far.

"Everybody was there. Everybody really got to see who I was," she said. "Everybody in the Springs got to see this is Widefield."

Hinojosa is one of the faces of a Widefield wrestling program that has new life under the leadership of boys coach James Fernandez and girls coach Natasha Newsom. Fernandez, who used to coach at Janitell Junior High School, took over the program in May, gave Widefield's wrestling room a fresh coat of paint, and a fresh culture of hard work and accountability, values which Hinojosa exudes in spades.

The Widefield freshman is 24-0 on the season and recently won her weight class at the Southern Colorado Springs Metro League Championships. Next up is regionals and then the state championships. Hinojosa seeks to win both and wants to be a four-time wrestling state champion over the course of her career.

From age seven, she's been honing her craft. As part of Widefield Wrestling Club, which takes in kids ages four to 14, she grew up being mentored by her father and many of the same coaches she has now, Fernandez included.

"She's self motivated and she just wants to be great, so does whatever she needs to do to be great on her own which includes extra practices all the time, working on the offseason and just always harnessing her craft," Fernandez said.

Hinojosa and Fernandez's son Angel, who placed second in his weight class at Metros, represent the tip of the spear for Widefield's rebuild, showing the team the hard work that it takes to be a great wrestler, the coach said.

But the two have different goals and took different paths to success. Hinojosa hopes that her actions on the wrestling mat will inspire and motivate other girls to give the sport a chance.

Now that girls wrestling is a fully sanctioned sport by the Colorado High School Activities Association, Hinojosa feels a sense of freedom to just go out and wrestle.

Previously it wasn't so simple.

"Ever since I was little and I first started wrestling I've always gotten backlash for being a girl wrestler. But as it's been more accepted there's more people that are supporting me and my journey as a wrestler," Hinojosa said. "Wrestling boys sometime boys would forfeit because they didn't want to wrestle a girl, it would go against their beliefs. The parents would talk crap about me like, 'Oh you're a girl you shouldn't be wrestling' and as the years went on I just made that the fuel to my fire.

"It really made me mad because we're all wrestlers, we're all here to do the same thing. We're all here to compete. Just wrestle."

The Gladiators won the Officials Sportsmanship Award at Metros this year. The large trophy has the names of all the previous winners on it and until now, Widefield had never been among that number.

The Gladiator wrestlers are only getting started, Fernandez said. And that beginning continues with regionals and state at which Fernandez has high hopes for Hinojosa and his team as a whole.

"Our expectations are high," Fernandez said. "I would say that anything less than getting to state and getting to the state championship finals is a setback for us. And we're trying to go to the top from the get go."