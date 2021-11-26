Brina Baysinger and her teammates are huddled around a table in a Dairy Queen. They’ve just finished a tournament game and are reminiscing on the season thus far. They talk about how much fun they’ve had together and how much they will miss each other next year when the seniors are gone.
Baysinger is eating a McFlurry, she says. “Wait, they don’t make those. It was a Blizzard, but I don’t remember what kind.”
The specifics of the day don’t matter much to her. It’s the names and the faces that are at the forefront of her mind.
Most athletes say they love their team. It’s just what you do. But Baysinger truly does. Just ask her coach, Bob Wingett. He’s been coaching for nearly three decades, so it takes a lot for a player to truly set themselves apart. Baysinger is one of the select few.
“I've watched Brina over the last two or three years embrace the high school season and try to help other girls,” Wingett said. “One of our big missions at Air Academy is to create a sisterhood. And it's pretty hard to do that in seven or eight weeks. We’ve watched her lead the charge in girls coming from sometimes not great club experiences into our sisterhood at Air Academy, and Brina has made them feel welcomed into our program.”
On the field, Baysinger owns that team-first mentality, and Air Academy is at its best when she’s pitching. Hence why the senior pitched 143 out of 159 innings this season for the Kadets.
And if you ask her, that number is too low.
Wingett describes Baysinger as being stubborn and jokes that she is like Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer. He never wants to come off the mound, and that’s the same with Baysinger.
“She is going to do whatever it takes to lead her team to success,” Wingett said. “I mean she's not going to be disrespectful or anything, but it's pretty clear she doesn't want to come off the rubber because she wants to do what's best for her team. She'll grind and grind and grind, until she can't anymore.”
That’s pretty much all you need to know to understand the Air Academy senior: She’s the ultimate teammate and competitor. Oh, and she’s also deaf.
If that seems like an afterthought in her story, it’s because at this point it is. Baysinger wears cochlear implants, which she got before the age of 4. It’s never been a focus for Baysinger, nor something that needs to be handled with kid gloves.
“This is part of who I am,” she said. “And if people don't like that, then that's their problem. I can't change who I am. Everybody has their thing and this is just my thing, and I've just really accepted it.”
Sometimes, she says, she even forgets she’s deaf.
“My family made it especially important that I was raised as Brina and not as Brina, the deaf girl," she said.
And this thing so many people would see as a disadvantage actually has its perks.
If Wingett is having a conversation with another coach he doesn’t want his players to hear, he has to keep an eye out for Baysinger. Otherwise, she will read his lips, and that private conversation is no longer private.
“I can read them so well, that he will literally find me and say, ‘Brina, turn around,’” she said with a laugh.
That’s another thing about Baysinger. She loves to laugh and poke fun at her hearing impairment. The Kadets even make a game of it.
Her teammates will stand far away and speak to each other in hushed tones, before mouthing, “Brina, can you really understand us?”
And yes, she can.
Baysinger understands a lot. She understands the game of softball and what it means to be a leader. She understands hard work and perseverance. And she understands how to mess up and move on. Having a short memory is key for an athlete, especially a pitcher, who has an impact on nearly every play of every game.
“I think that has a lot to do with being born deaf. I’m used to things going wrong,” she said. “So if someone makes an error, or I walk someone, or give up a home run, I'm not going to put my head down and be like, ‘I suck.’ I’m going to keep going. There is nothing you can do about the past.”
Baysinger keeps herself rooted in the present, and presently, things are looking good.
On Tuesday, she completed a Zoom tryout with the coach at Central Washington University, and by the end, she was offered a spot on the team. She will visit the campus soon, and Baysinger can’t wait. She’s ready to commit right now.
Once she gets to Washington, Baysinger will have a tough time not looking back. After all, her Air Academy teammates won’t be coming with her, and neither will her longtime pitching coach Terry Hoffman.
“He’s been with me when I was at the lowest of lows,” Baysinger said of Hoffman, who has coached her since she was 12. “He has pushed me and told me not to give up. I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for him.”
But as much as she will miss her team, and her coaches, Baysinger is ready for what’s next.
“I don’t say this about every athlete, or every student that I encounter,” Wingett says of her future. “But Brina is going to be able to do whatever she wants to do.”
