There was no way it would last.
Not with this basketball family.
You, me, anyone who’s followed high school hoops in the Pikes Peak area — we all figured one year without a member of the Scott family was an outlier, not the norm. So move aside Josh, Jordan, Jonathan, Joseph and Joel.
This time it’s Mom’s turn in the spotlight.
Air Academy on Thursday hired Theresa Scott to be its girls basketball coach. She’s the matriarch of the first family of Colorado Springs basketball. Now she’s the one in the family drawing up plays and calling timeouts, not to mention making headlines.
“They've been teasing me, calling me ‘Coach,’” Theresa Scott said Thursday with a laugh. “They know how much I love the game of basketball. They’re excited. We're all just really excited.”
Scott succeeds Phil Roiko, who’s coached at Air Academy in some capacity for 33 years and resigned as the girls basketball coach in April. The region's Scott-free stretch lasted exactly one year — from Joel’s Class 4A state title with Lewis-Palmer in 2018-19 to Air Academy hiring Coach Scott. Josh, Jordan, Jonathan and Joel all won state titles at Lewis-Palmer and went on to play college ball. Joseph was an L-P wrestler and football player and graduated from the Air Force Academy in April.
Hey, they got those championship genes from somewhere. Alton "AJ" Scott, or Dad, was a football safety at the academy, best remembered for returning a blocked punt to beat Notre Dame in 1985. Theresa Scott led the Air Force women’s basketball program in scoring in 1983-84 and in rebounding in 1982-83 and ’83-84. She’s a Hoosier, helping Loogootee High to the Sweet 16 in one of the first girls state tournaments in Indiana. Basketball’s in their blood, and Theresa Scott coaching high school ball “was always a matter of time.”
“It’s so perfect this (job) came open when it did,” Scott said. “I feel so fortunate due to the timing.”
Want to feel old with me? Only one of the Scott boys is still playing college basketball. That’s Joel, who last season at Black Hills State dominated the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, led the Yellow Jackets in scoring and became the league’s Freshman of the Year.
Coach Scott last coached the junior high teams at The Classical Academy and, before that, as an assistant at TCA and Lewis-Palmer. She got the coaching itch again while watching that awesome TCA boys squad last season, the one that went 20-5 and reached the Class 4A Final Four when CHSAA called off the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was sitting by myself at the game and said out loud to myself, ‘I want to coach,’” she said.
Scott promised a hard-working Air Academy team with a focus on fundamentals. The Kadets went 18-7 last season with a trip to the Sweet 16 of the Class 4A state tournament. They lose Kylee Blacksten, The Gazette's Class 5A-4A Girls' Basketball Peak Performer of the Year.
“Basketball, to me, is a place that’s played under pressure. And when you’re under pressure you see what we’re all made of,” Scott said. “I like to win like everybody else. But under pressure if you’re not succeeding individually or as a team, you learn how people respond. It’s the perfect atmosphere for growing kids. It’s a leadership lab. And it is for me, too. I get to grow like the kids.”