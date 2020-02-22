DENVER — Run, Tyson, run!
Doherty’s state champion earned a healthy jog through Pepsi Center.
“It feels amazing!” Tyson Beauperthuy hollered after sprinting across the four title mats at Pepsi Center late Saturday night. His 7-1 decision over Pine Creek stud Draygan Colonese, another Pikes Peak-area star, had Beauperthuy thinking.. buffalo wings?
“We’re going to O’Malley’s (in Palmer Lake)!” Class 5A’s 170-pound champ shouted.
Get the kitchen ready, fellas. An undefeated (40-0) season can work up an appetite.
“Coach!” he hollered at Doherty’s Joshua Galvan. “Let’s eat!”
Pikes Peak-area wrestlers tore it up at the 2020 state wrestling meet. Nine finalists from the area strode across the four title mats and stood at attention for the national anthem. They wore the spotlight like they’d been there before.
“We get to train in one of the best places in the country. That’s part of what’s making us better,” said Brady Hankin, Woodland Park’s back-to-back Class 3A state champion at 120 pounds, and he’s a sophomore. “I’ve been wrestling with most of those guys since I was 6 years old. I always want them to do well. And they do.”
And is anyone really surprised the Class 5A 170-pound division came down to Beauperthuy and Colonese (41-5)? The champ sure didn’t. He saw it coming all the way back to November.
“Honestly, I did think it would come down to me and him,” said Beauperthuy, who’s headed off to advance his wrestling career at Midland University in Nebraska. “Me and him have been beating up on everybody else.”
Quick note on the weekend’s star, Dominick Serrano of Class 4A Windsor. Yes, he’s out of our coverage area, but he’s also out of this world: 168-0 with four state titles, only the second Coloradan to pull it off. Classy, too. Serrano wrapped a historic career by thanking every fan going down as we rode up an escalator.
“Four years of this,” he’s saying, “That’s what I’ll remember the most, the fans.”
It’s no secret how Beauperthuy finished off a perfect senior run. Just on Wednesday, 24 hours before he wrestled in the state meet, he cruised into Galvan’s office at Doherty over lunchtime. Coach, he said, I need to get in a quick lift.
“He goes so hard, he cares so much, sometimes I had to tone him down,” Galvan said.
“He’s put everything into this. He deserves this. Just a great, great kid,” he added.
And one great weekend at state for the Pikes Peak region.