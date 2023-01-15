Numbers tell the best story of Alyssa Trujillo’s triumph.
Growing up very poor and homeless, Trujillo said she went through 32 different homes with her biological mother. She spent eight years in the foster system with her brother and sister. She went through an additional eight or nine homes during that time with seven different houses in 2014. At the end of last year, the four-year varsity starter for Palmer girls basketball added another number, 1,000 career points.
The big moment happened Dec. 8 in a tournament game against Mountain Range. Entering the game, Trujillo needed just two points to hit the milestone. She nailed a 3-pointer 14 seconds in.
Officials stopped the game and Palmer coach Dave Shackelford presented Trujillo with a mini-basketball to commemorate the occasion.
"I really appreciated how they stopped the game, and how I got the ball," Trujillo said. "Moments like that mean a lot to me because I come from somewhere that I have to do my best at things and work (harder) than everybody else."
Coach Shackelford is nearing the end of his career as a coach. With more than two decades at the helm of Palmer's girls basketball program, he's seen a multitude of athletes come and go. When he saw Trujillo as an eighth grader practicing, he knew she'd be special.
"She puts in the work, not just during practice, not just from November to March," Shackelford said. "She comes in the gym, she'll shoot, she goes to the Y or wherever she can go find a court for ball handling. I'd watch her when she was in eighth grade just showing up at a gym and just grabbing a ball and dribbling behind her back and ball handling. And her personality was so bright, you look over and say, 'Oh that's cool.' She'd laugh, she'd like to have a good time, she'd joke. With everything that was going on in her past, I knew she'd be a special player."
Her work ethic makes sense because basketball was often her outlet for keeping the hard times at bay. Stability was difficult to come by growing up. Trujillo said she experienced mental abuse and witnessed physical abuse growing up in the foster care system. Not all homes were bad but the uncertainty kept her in a survival mode.
"It was nice having me and my brother and my sister. We were all with each other," she said. "It did suck that we had to live our life that way. But I think God has a plan for everything, so I think he knows what he’s doing with our path and where we’re supposed to go."
Part of that path was being taken in by Eric Trujillo and his wife Katrina before the start of her freshman year.
It's a date she won't forget.
"July 25, 2019" was Trujillo's immediate answer when asked when Eric and Katrina took her in. The Trujillos formally adopted Alyssa last March.
Eric, who was an assistant to Shackelford and is the head coach of the boys' team, is Trujillo's "number one guy in her life," she said. She leans on him for guidance and confides in him. He is a crucial part of her support system which she relies on.
It's not a one-way street however. Eric talks to Trujillo every night before a game.
"He'll kind of unload on me and tell me, 'Well this is a tough team, this, this and this,' and I'll tell him my opinion," she said. "He really cares about my opinion when it comes to that type of stuff, which shows how much respect he has for me."
There were some hiccups for Trujillo during her freshman year at Palmer. Shackelford said he would get emails from teachers who were worried and encountered some issues with her attitude.
But between playing basketball and speaking with her adopted father and siblings, who had aged out of the foster system. Trujillo stayed on her path.
"I unload on (Eric) and he's there for me," she said. "I just use my support system very well. I can't (have) a negative attitude and stuff like that. Gotta just look at the positive."
The result is evident in who she's become. Trujillo has harnessed the leadership skills Eric always saw in her and has blossomed into a respected member of her basketball team and school with a bright future and a brighter outlook on the world.
On the court, Trujillo wants to win the Colorado Springs Metro League with Palmer and be named league player of the year. She also wants to play at the collegiate level.
Outside of basketball, Trujillo doesn't just keep the support and blessings she's received to herself. She helped with Colorado Springs School District 11's first unified bowling event this year.
Most of all, she cherishes the opportunity to connect with students who are struggling.
"I love how diverse Palmer is," she said. "There’s a lot of kids like me at this school, which I really appreciate and I really love that because we can understand each other on a different level. ... There are just kids like that who are going through things, who are not stable and stuff like that. So I can really understand them and be somebody that they can have in their life."