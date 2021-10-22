AURORA • The dugout was full.
Palmer Ridge softball doesn't separate practices by team, so it also wouldn't settle for only varsity players experiencing the 4A state tournament. The bus was packed with everyone from the ninth hitter on junior varsity all the way to the leadoff hitter of varsity.
It was the first time the Bears had made the state tournament since the 2013-14 season, and they wanted it to be memorable — not just for the sights and sounds, but for everyone to experience the pressure, skill level and speed of the top softball teams in the state.
No. 16 Palmer Ridge fell to No. 1 Holy Family, 11-1 in six innings, but found positives in a season that many on the team never expected to end in Aurora.
"I brought everyone, it was important to me," coach Jason Romero said. "We got to this point as a team, we practice as a team together and I felt that cohesiveness is what got us here."
For the first three innings, there was a nervous energy. Palmer Ridge was happy to be a part of the tournament, but didn't want to just be a welcome mat to the second round for Holy Family.
Junior Geneva German, much like she has all season, led the Bears from the circle. Her only problem: the opposing starter.
Holy Family freshman Isabella Arroyo has already cemented a case for being one of the state's top players. She's gotten a hit in over half her plate appearances this year and held opponents to a sub-2.00 earned run average.
In the first inning after taking two called striked, she hit a home run put the Tigers ahead from the start. It was one of two hits and three runs driven in for Arroyo. She also went five innings in the pitching circle and struck out nine.
The first-year standout is a lesson for Palmer Ridge, rather than a deterrent.
German wanted to match her effort, but fell short. She'll use it, though, moving into her senior year.
"I'm so impressed by Isabella," German said. "I am so grateful for her challenging me today, because I'll be better next year because of it."
German's teammates saw growing points, too.
In the final innings, several slow-hit ground balls were dispersed to Bears fielders. Nearly all of them saw Holy Family reach base before the throw — showing the speed increase with better teams.
Romero was already formulating plans in his head after the game to hit the weight room and work on speed drills this offseason.
In a way, Palmer Ridge was given a blueprint. Holy Family was the No. 1 seed for a reason. The Bears, from their seniors down to the freshman, were all exposed to a new level — and for that, they'll be better off.
"We'll talk about this and push them home all offseason," Romero said. "If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best.
"I think referring back to the situations we faced this year will help us. Throughout practice and big games, we'll have a higher standard now. We want a state title one day."