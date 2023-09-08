Palmer Ridge High School's football team played with its food in the first half of Friday evening's game.

In the second half, the Bears found the bowl of porridge that satiated their hunger.

The Bears scored on all four of their second-half drives and improved to 3-0 with a 56-14 victory against Lewis-Palmer at Don Breese Stadium.

Palmer Ridge starts the season 3-0 for the fifth year in a row and earned its sixth consecutive victory against Lewis-Palmer in the Battle for Monument rivalry.

Despite the blowout win against a rival, Palmer Ridge quarterback Derek Hester felt “unsatisfied” with the victory.

“The first half was embarrassing but we pulled it together in the second half,” Hester said. “Our team played the way we’re supposed to, but the first half was an embarrassment. We bounced back and made ourselves look right.”

To explain Hester’s frustration, in the previous five contests, Palmer Ridge outscored Lewis-Palmer by a combined 239-27. When the Bears held a 13-7 lead with 3:31 left in the first quarter, the Bears looked to dig in.

Palmer Ridge had the ball at its own 20 with 3:19 on the clock when Hester threw an interception, giving the Rangers the opportunity to take the lead.

“It wasn’t a bad read, it was just a bad throw,” Hester said. “I’ll definitely work on cleaning that up.”

Lewis-Palmer went 3-and-out on the ensuing drive, forcing the Rangers to punt with 50 seconds left in the first quarter.

That’s where the Rangers lost grip, literally and metaphorically, on the contest.

The snap sailed over the punter’s head and rolled back to the Rangers’ 4, leaving the Bears with an easy opportunity to capitalize.

Hester carried the ball 4 yards to pay dirt and punched in the 2-point try to make it 21-7 with 45 seconds on the clock.

“Obviously I’m thinking touchdown,” Hester said. “If they give us the ball in that territory, we have to take advantage of that.”

Hester connected with Jimmer Weir with 2:16 left in the first half to make it 28-7 and Luke DeBoer responded with a 14-yard carry for the Rangers to close the gap to 28-14 with 45 seconds left in the half.

The Bears defense didn’t allow another score the remainder of the contest.

Palmer Ridge opened the second half with touchdowns on its first three drives of the third quarter.

Avier Elvira scored on a 52-yard run, Holden Wright carried the ball 9 yards for a touchdown and Weir found pay dirt for his second rushing touchdown on a 19-yard run.

After scoring 28 in the first half, the Bears added 20 in the third and shut out the Rangers to build a 48-14 lead.

“I got some great throws from Derek and great protection from the line,” Weir said. “All I had to do was catch it and get into the end zone. Our guys took care of the rest.”

Elvira scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth to give the Bears their final touchdown and give the game its final margin.

In the first quarter, Hester connected with Weir on a 15-yard pass and Hester shook free of the Rangers’ defense for an 82-yard run that built a 13-0 lead.

Kenton Kenley scored for the Rangers on a 1-yard run in the first quarter for Lewis-Palmer’s first touchdown.

Bears coach Zach Carlton said he appreciated the victory and the second-half performance and added that his squad will amend its first-half woes.

“We challenged them to step up and execute at the level that they’re expected to,” Carlton said. “Our guys performed well in the second half. We have a lot of things to clean up from the first half on all sides of the ball. At the end of the day, it’s always good to win.”