Corrie Anderson loves the left line.

She rose up from her outside-hitting spot to end the second set, pinned the ball right down the white line of The Cave's court, and put Palmer Ridge up in a sweep of Discovery Canyon (25-18, 25-23, 26-24) Tuesday at home.

End of second set: Bears - 25, Thunder - 23. Anderson ends a wild volley for match point. She had multiple shots at it and lands the last down the left line. PR leads, 2-0.

Anderson also showed why coach Erica Bradley's face lights up when she's asked about her junior standout who only started playing volleyball four years ago.

"This is my third year coaching her since she was on varsity as a freshman, and she's been one of the most fun athletes to develop," Bradley said. "This year, she's been a six-rotation player for us and mastered a next-play focus.

"The sky is the limit, even against a steep learning curve."

In just four years, Anderson went from beginning volleyball to being on the area's top club team, Colorado Juniors, and committing already to play for the University of Dayton in college.

She and junior libero Emily Klahn also offered Bradley the chance to take out top Thunder hitter, sophomore Erika Sayer.

As a middle, Sayer's Kryptonite is service pressure. If an opposing team is being aggressive and hitting its spots, a middle blocker isn't able to develop a rhythm or get the same sets.

When the opportunity comes, Klahn and company use a front and back wall to counter.

"Defensively, we really just try to get two blockers up when they're able to get a look," Klahn said. "It's a lot of fun to get a ton of touches and make a crazy good dig behind the block."

The Bears have scheduled hard to build up the scheme.

Rampart, Valor Christian and now Discovery Canyon were all part of a stretch that's seen the Bears go from an opening, 3-0 loss to Valor Christian to doing the same back to the Thunder.

Challenging her players is something Bradley has never wavered on — the fruits of the labor are seen in full with the development of Anderson who sat on the bench for the 2019 state champion team, among others.

Each time the Bears get a chance, especially at home, to play a top-flight team, it raises the energy across the roster.

"It's so exciting to match the other team, we really rise up to competition," Anderson said. "I love the competition — getting into a match where the other team just challenges you the whole time."

Down to the final point, the Thunder fought. Down two sets, with a 24-17 deficit and match point, they came all the way back to tie it before the Bears closed out the sweep.

Palmer Ridge lost top hitter, Madison Wilson to the University of Idaho after falling to Cheyenne Mountain in last year's 4A playoffs.

It has reloaded, retooled, and followed the lead of a new standout — like Anderson, the Bears' potential is limitless.