Palmer Ridge just added a new link to an impressive run in 4A volleyball for the Pikes Peak region.
The Bears topped Mead in four sets – 25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20 – on Thursday night at The Broadmoor World Arena.
It was a first for Palmer Ridge, but not for Monument or the area in general.
This comes after four straight 4A titles for Lewis-Palmer, located just a few miles down Monument Hill from Palmer Ridge.
This is the classification Cheyenne Mountain once dominated, too, taking five 4A titles from 2008 through 2012.
Between Lewis-Palmer and Cheyenne Mountain, the area had won the past 12 championships in 4A volleyball, with the Rangers and Indians evenly splitting them.
Now, it’s 13 in 13, but with a new champion added to the list – and what a fitting road the Bears took to this spot.
They paid their dues for the last time in the fall of 2019, falling to Lewis-Palmer in the championship game. They beat the Rangers in straight sets in their lone meeting this season.
And the final obstacle before a second straight trip to the championship match was Cheyenne Mountain, which Palmer Ridge beat 3-1 on Thursday morning.
That left only Mead, and the Mavericks hardly stepped aside for this coronation.
Palmer Ridge, behind the hitting of Riley Anderson, the defense of Elaina Della Rossa and balanced contributions from several others, comfortably took the first set.
Mead battled back to take the second.
The third set was tied 10-10 in a 1-1 match before Palmer Ridge finally broke through and earned a championship trophy that will look unique in its trophy case, but familiar in this area.