PUEBLO - With the sun and the heat beating down and a formidable opponent across the net in the Class 4A No. 2 singles championship, Palmer Ridge senior Tessa Rothwell simply reminded herself to smile.
She took a 1-0 lead in the championship match with a 7-5 win in Set 1 before Niwot’s Anna Sallee tied it up with a 6-4 win in the second set.
“Just keep smiling,” Rothwell reminded herself Saturday as she took a breather in the shade to prepare for the third and final set.
Rothwell stayed calm, cool and collected, celebrating each point with a grin and a fist pump as she battled to a 7-5 win in the third set and clinched her second individual state championship.
Rothwell won the title at No. 3 singles as a sophomore, but like all spring athletes, missed out on last season due to the pandemic.
“I wasn’t really able to play at all last year, so we were just here to have a good time,” said Rothwell, who entered the state tournament undefeated, but didn’t have expectations beyond having fun.
On Day 1 Rothwell went through the first two rounds with ease, defeating opponents 6-1, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-1 before clinching a semifinal win 6-1, 6-1 Saturday morning.
Her championship opponent had a similar run through the tournament, winning in two sets in each of the three rounds leading up to the title match.
“I just really wanted a good match so I was super excited to play (Sallee),” Rothwell said. “So I went in with no expectations, just have fun and play my own game.”
The championship match clocked in at two hours and 45 minutes in 85-degree heat and blistering sun.
“Part of me was as nervous as anybody for sure,” said Palmer Ridge coach Skip Wells. “But she was in charge. It was a tough match and her opponent was very good, no doubt, but she implements all this strategy, she just changes the pace around and doing the things we work on in practice and I felt really confident in her during the match.”
Rothwell said her second championship gave a feeling of déjà vu from a hard fought three-set battle with Cheyenne Mountain during her first title run.
“I can’t believe it,” Rothwell said, “I just came in with no expectations and finished strong.”
Rothwell was the only local champion from the 4A championships, and is the only state champion in Palmer Ridge tennis history — a two-time champion, at that.
Wells said Rothwell will have a lasting impact on the program, which is in its infancy compared to other perennial powerhouses in the state.
“She has had such an amazing season, she has not lost in 18 matches all season and she just kept going,” Wells said. "It means a lot for our school and for her, and she deserves it. It’s nice to have some success like that for our school and for people to see we can win state titles. To have an individual title like that is a steppingstone for our program.”
Palmer Ridge qualified six of seven positions following a 4A Region 1 championship, and had three positions alive in the state semifinals, including a freshman No. 3 doubles team. Chelsea Young and Kaya Kimmey, the "fearsome freshmen," lost to the eventual state champions from Mullen in the semifinals, and junior Lyna Truong battled to three sets in the No. 3 singles semifinals, also falling to the eventual state champion from Niwot.