PUEBLO - The last two games the Palmer Ridge football team played at the Neta & Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl were ones to remember.
Over a year ago the Bears won their second straight 3A state championship with a victory over Pueblo East deep in enemy territory. And nine weeks ago Palmer Ridge claimed its second win in the ThunderBowl, defeating Pueblo South in a regular-season nonconference victory. The 24-19 loss proved to be the Colts’ only blemish on the season as the No. 2 seed enters the championship on a nine-game winning streak.
Saturday Palmer Ridge will travel to the ThunderBowl again to face Pueblo South with a third-consecutive 3A title on the line.
While the venue is not new to either team, Palmer Ridge and Pueblo South were welcomed to the ThunderBowl Wednesday morning for a walk-through, stadium tour and press conference.
“This is a great environment and regardless of who is cheering for whom in the stadium we are happy to be here and we are lucky to compete in this environment,” said Palmer Ridge coach Tom Pulford. Last year the Bears withstood a Pueblo-centric crowd in their win over Pueblo East. Nearly 9,000 fans are expected to attend Saturday’s state championship. “We are just happy to be here and I think that helps that our players can be here to envision what it will look like before they’re on the field competing.”
Pueblo South coach Ryan Goddard said his squad has gotten to know the Bears well as Saturday will mark the team’s fourth meeting in two years.
“They got after it both times last year, and we were able to give them a little bit better of a fight this year in the regular season, but they have dynamic playmakers they can line up in a lot of positions,” Goddard said, “but luckily for us they can only play with one football. Our defense has been stout and has stood the test more times than not, but they have a huge task on Saturday.”
Palmer Ridge is 3-0 against the Colts, including a first-round playoff win last year.
“They can do a number of things very well,” Pulford said. “They execute the run game at a high level and they’re able to complete passes on time and they have a stout defensive line. We need to make sure we are communicating up front and executing the calls we are making to put kids in positions to be successful."
The 3A state championship game will kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 for students and seniors and $12 for adults and can be purchased online or at the gate.