PUEBLO - Junior Luke McAllister had big shoes to fill as he entered his first season as starting quarterback for Palmer Ridge.

But even though it was his ultimate goal to continue the Bears’ legacy, built by three-year starter Ty Evans who led the team to two-straight state titles, McAllister knew he needed to forge his own path.

And it didn’t take long.

McAllister earned a Division I offer — Colorado State — less than 24 hours after his first varsity start, and quickly proved he had the talent to continue the quarterback legacy at Palmer Ridge.

“Ty told me before he left, ‘Don’t be me, be yourself,’ and I took that into play,” McAllister said. “Every day on the field I just play like I know how and I never second-guessed myself.”

Saturday McAllister continued to impress on the state’s biggest stage, throwing four touchdown passes in a 35-13 win over Pueblo South in the 3A state championship.

He was named the title-game MVP.

“When they called my name I was like, ‘huh?’,” McAllister said. “It still hasn’t hit me yet. At the end we got the dub and I couldn’t be more proud of our guys. We executed and the scoreboard took care of itself.”

McAllister’s first touchdown pass was a game-changer thanks to an 87-yard bomb to junior Kaden Dudley, who pulled down a one-armed grab under pressure and ran it into the end zone.

“Luke took a beating down in the back but luckily he got the ball out and when it was in the air I just knew I had to snag it,” Dudley said. “I knew I had to come down with it to change the pace of the whole game and do it for my team.”

McAllister opened the second half with another long touchdown to Dudley — good for 81 yards — and later connected with junior Marcellus Reed for a 53-yard score.

He also threw a 28-yarder to senior Deuce Roberson late in the first half.

“It’s been a crazy ride,” said McAllister, reflecting on his junior season in which he threw for more than 2,500 yards and 28 touchdowns. “We get a state championship and to live out a legacy and get three in a row. It’s unbelievable. I just know with this team we are going to work harder than ever going into 4A and we look forward to it.”

Dudley and Reed will return with McAllister next year as the Bears move up to compete in Class 4A.

“The challenge we give every group of seniors is to leave the program better than they found it and I think those challenges remain the same regardless of who the seniors are,” Palmer Ridge coach Tom Pulford said. “But knowing that there’s a good core nucleus in place helps us begin on a solid foundation.”

Dudley finished his junior year with nine touchdown catches, more than 800 receiving yards and a verbal commitment to Colorado. McAllister, who is committed to Colorado State, will look to Dudley as his main returning target next year.

“It’s going to mean a lot especially because we began that connection at such a young age,” Dudley said. “It’s definitely exciting. I don’t really like that he’s going to Colorado State though, but we’re still brothers at the end of the day and we have a special connection.”