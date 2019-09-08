Palmer Ridge QB McAllister receives first offer — from CSU
Not long after he helped Palmer Ridge football dismantle Canon City, quarterback Luke McAllister got what he called a blessing.
The junior received his first scholarship offer from Colorado State on Saturday, a day after he threw a pair of touchdowns in the Bears’ 48-0 thumping of Canon City. It was his first varsity start. The performance is a significant one, as he’s tasked with replacing Ty Evans, the former all-state QB who led Palmer Ridge to two state titles before he joined NC State football this season.
“I am blessed and honored to receive an offer from @CSUFootball!” McAllister wrote on Twitter.
Pine Creek QB Herberg claims another offer
A week after completing 6 of 10 passes for 200 yards and five touchdowns, Pine Creek quarterback Gavin Herberg added to his scholarship list.
The senior took to Twitter on Saturday to announce an offer from Western Colorado and thanked Mountaineer assistant coach Jake Van Groll for the opportunity.
Herberg has announced offers from Northern Colorado and Chadron State.
Local products feature in CU/NU rivalry
Vista Ridge graduate and Colorado redshirt freshman defensive tackle Jalen Sami's team got the best of Pine Creek product and Nebraska safety JoJo Domann 34-31 in overtime Saturday.
Domann recorded a pair of solo tackles for the Huskers, while Sami notched an assisted tackle for the Buffaloes.
Sand Creek football earns first win in nearly two years
After finishing the 2018 season winless, new Scorpion coach James Everett felt confident his team could “surpass the win total” from last year.
Check.
Sand Creek defeated Pueblo Centennial 42-27 Thursday for its first win since Sept. 22, 2017 after an hourlong lightning delay in the first quarter.
Junior Greg Garnett ran for three touchdowns and over 150 yards and Al Germany returned an interception for a touchdown in the second half.
Liberty returns to win column
Liberty’s 48-0 win over Sierra on Saturday marked the Lancers’ first win since the final game of the 2017 season.
Quarterback Daucin Dvorsky and receiver Mussa Penne, both seniors, linked up for a pair of touchdowns. Dvorsky finished 11 for 16 with 209 yards and two scores. Penne was on the receiving end of six of those passes for 101 yards and both scores. Malachi Salus rushed for two more Liberty touchdowns.
3 Vista Ridge volleyball players lead the state in aces
Vista Ridge’s Alexis Molia, Kennady Doggett and Paige Spruill are listed as the three volleyball players who lead the state in aces, according to MaxPreps.
Molia and Doggett are state leaders with 28, followed by Spruill’s 26, entering this week. Cherokee Trail’s Sydney Cole has collected 24 aces, enough for fourth-best in the state, according to MaxPreps.
Vista Ridge boasts a 6-7 record and looks to snap a two-match losing streak in a nonconference match against Pine Creek (3-3) on Tuesday.
Tri Peaks League alumni meet in college ranks
Friday’s Division II volleyball match between No. 17 Central Missouri and No. 1 Tampa served as a reunion of sorts for two local products.
Katie McKiel, a Manitou Springs product, and the top-ranked Spartans downed the Jennies and Colorado Springs Christian alum Abby Skrastins in three sets.
McKiel led Tampa with 23 kills and added 18 digs and two aces.
Skrastins recorded 15 digs, three assists and an ace for UCM.