MONUMENT — Jackson St. Aubyn is more than just a 6-foot-5, 271-pound hitting machine for Palmer Ridge’s football team. He’s one of the area’s best scholar athletes.

St. Aubyn, a senior offensive lineman, has been a centerpiece for the Bears’ run to the 4A semifinals. He currently holds a 4.1 GPA and is committed to play at Yale.

For St. Aubyn, success on the field and in the classroom go hand in hand.

“It’s really just football and school,” St. Aubyn said. “I like to succeed in everything I do, so school’s just a part of that. I almost treat it like a hobby.”

St. Aubyn has excelled at both from a young age. The senior steadily has improved his game during his development and extensive physical growth.

But St. Aubyn is more than just a big guy on the line. His dedication to both academics and athletics has made him a very technically sound player at offensive tackle.

“We’re sitting down and focusing on getting a rhythm in school,” St. Aubyn said. “That really helps and translates to a schedule and training and stuff.”

Palmer Ridge coach Mike Armentrout added, “He understands football really well. He’s a pretty special kid.”

This year is St. Aubyn’s third on Palmer Ridge’s varsity team. He earned all-conference honors for his sophomore and junior seasons and almost certainly will again for his senior year.

During his three years on varsity, Palmer Ridge is 28-3. The Bears are 12-0 this year and ranked No. 1 in 4A.

St. Aubyn earned more than a dozen opportunities to play in college.

A handful of Ivy League schools — Harvard, Penn, Dartmouth, Columbia and Brown offered him spots on their roster. He also got offered by a few programs at the NCAA Division I FBS level (Air Force, San Diego State, Wyoming and New Mexico).

But it didn’t take long for St. Aubyn to discover that Yale was the right fit for him.

“I knew on my second visit,” St. Aubyn said. “The environment is awesome, the coaches are great, the campus is incredible. It really stood out.”

Before St. Aubyn ventures to the East Coast, he has a goal: Win a state title.

The Bears will battle Loveland at home on Saturday in the state semifinals. The Red Wolves, ranked No. 4, are 11-1.

In addition to how St. Aubyn has grown as a student and an offensive lineman, coach Armentrout said he has grown as a vocal leader. The coach said St. Aubyn was quieter in his first couple years but has since become a “leader of the group.”

The Bears will rely on the leadership from St. Aubyn — and all his offensive line counterparts — as they hope to continue their undefeated season.

“This year, he’s come into his own; we’ve seen the maturity and professionalism take over,” Armentrout said. “It’s one of the most selfless groups I’ve been around. Everybody’s bought in.”