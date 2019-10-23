Kaden Dudley earned his first Division I offer on Feb. 4, 2019 when he got the call from the University of Colorado.
From there was an influx of attention from national camps and visits to Colorado State, Ohio State, Oregon, USC, University of Washington, Notre Dame and more.
But there was something about that very first offer.
"Since I was little I have always dreamed of playing college football," Dudley said in an announcement via Twitter Wednesday. "Today I am humbled and grateful to announce that my dream will be fulfilled."
Dudley, a 6-foot, 180-pound three-star athlete, announced his verbal commitment to the University of Colorado.
"I appreciate all of the schools how have shown interest in me and given me a chance to play for their program. Finally, I want to thank Coach Tucker and Coach Chiaverini for giving me the opportunity to further my education and showcase my talent on the field in my home state," Dudley said.
Dudley transferred to Palmer Ridge before his sophomore season and helped the Bears to a second-straight state championship with 341 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He also led Class 3A with nine interceptions.
As a junior Dudley has 230 receiving yards through six game, three touchdowns and three interceptions.