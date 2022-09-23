Accountability Mondays are a sacred day for Mike Armentrout.
The Palmer Ridge football coach is instilling a new culture, day by day, for the Bears. State titles in the past were nice, but staying humble and hungry is his new motto.
As junior quarterback Derek Hester took a sweep around the outside of the Bears' offensive line with under a minute to go, he sprinted 33 yards to nail down a 48-34 win over visiting Ponderosa Friday at Don Breese Stadium.
After the game, he didn't feel the need to gloat about his three touchdowns — two on the ground and another through the air on a seven-yard pass to fellow junior T.J. Mabe. He was mad at himself for not being safer on the clinching play to run out the clock.
"I broke out and to be honest, I was thinking 'touchdown,' which was selfish of me," Hester said. "I should've been thinking 'slide' because if I did, we kneel and win the game right there instead of putting the defense back out there."
This coming from a signal caller who saw the "most focused team, maybe ever" throughout the week preparing for the Mustangs.
In the first two quarters, the Bears' motto of staying accountable was put to the test.
On back-to-back Ponderosa drives, the defense dropped interceptions. Senior Chris Rice stepped up and erased the missed opportunities with 5:20 left in the second quarter when he caught a tipped ball and took the interception back for a touchdown.
This came just minutes after Hester tossed an interception of his own. Instead of sulking, his offensive line came through to save a Ponderosa, defensive touchdown.
"We give up the pick and it easily could've been a score," Armentrout said. "You have (senior) Jackson St. Aubyn hustling his butt off to get him out of bounds. That's a hustle play and it pays dividends. It takes all of us."
St. Aubyn did his part in the rushing game, too.
As part of the Bears' offensive line, they paved the way for five rushing touchdowns — three coming from senior tailback "Gator" Robinson to join Hester's pair.
When the game was within a score, Palmer Ridge's run game came through with a 58-yard run and proceeding score for Robinson in the fourth quarter.
The run that set it up, also by Robinson for 58 yards #copreps: pic.twitter.com/ml6Ibabq0y— Luke Zahlmann (@lukezahlmann) September 24, 2022
Gone are the days of the "Monument Moving Company," a moniker for last year's standout offensive line.
Armentrout wanted every unit to be seen, or unseen for that matter, the same. No spotlight shines brighter for a given unit.
It's working, as Palmer Ridge through five weeks has downed both Montrose and now Ponderosa, both ranked in the top three at the time of the Bears' wins.
In the postgame huddle, the coach made it clear: This isn't the best football we can play. Friday's win wasn't a playoff game or a state title win. It was simply the result of a week well-executed.
Just the way Armentrout wants it.