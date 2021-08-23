Palmer Ridge junior Anthony Costanzo (3) takes down Fountain-Fort Carson junior Jayden Allen (7) during the 4A semifinals football game at Fountain-Fort Carson High School in Fountain on Nov. 28, 2020. The Palmer Ridge Bears won against the Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans 28-12. The Bears will be competing for the Class 4A state championship title against Loveland High School on Friday. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)