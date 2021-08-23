Palmer Ridge sought a leader for a football team that’s reached a state title game every season since 2016 and hired from within. Mike Armentrout has the reins as Palmer Ridge hosts Pueblo East on Thursday.
“It’s about the kids and the culture,” Armentrout said. “Each team’s a new team and it’s up to them to put their own stamp on each season.
"All we can do is put them in positions to make that happen.”
Armentrout, previously an assistant, took over for Tom Pulford during the offseason. In nine seasons, the Bears went 62-39 under Pulford.
“Overall it’s been kind of easy,” said Connor Jones, a 6-foot-7 offensive lineman Michigan commit. “He does very well with keeping our traditions and keeping our standards of the team.”
Armentrout used the word “comfortable” to describe the transition.
“I have a lot of comfort with the kids, comfort with the staff,” he said. “We’ve got our whole staff back.
“Had preexisting relationships with the kids. There’s definitely an advantage to being a teacher in the building as well.”
The team’s three-year run of 3A state titles ended convincingly. The 6-0 Bears sank against Armentrout’s alma mater Loveland — which didn’t attempt one pass — 42-6 in the 4A championship game Dec. 4, 2020.
Pulford stepped down following the season citing personal reasons. Armentrout, a C squad and assistant varsity coach in the program since 2019, became its third head football coach. He’s coached high school football since 2007 and spent a decade at Cheyenne Mountain.
At times he’s coached basketball, boys’ golf and volleyball, the latter two of which are also fall sports. He’s whittled that list down in order to focus on football and remains the girls’ golf coach.
“Just a great guy,” senior Antonio Perez said. “Amazing to all the players. He builds a personal connection with everyone.”