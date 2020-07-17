Kaden Dudley, a star receiver who provided monster play after monster play in helping lead Palmer Ridge football to its third state title last season, has committed to the next level.
He's headed to Boise State.
The senior-to-be announced Friday in a Twitter post that he's joining the competitive Mountain West Conference program. He received scholarship offers from other strong Division I programs — including Colorado, Arizona, Colorado State and Kansas, according to 247sports.com.
"100% COMMITTED!" he wrote on Twitter. "Boise i'm all yours!"
100% COMMITTED!💙🧡 Boise i’m all yours!🙏🏾@BroncoSportsFB @CoachHarsin @2mattmiller @DarrenUscherBSU @PalmerRidgeFB @DylanScottTV pic.twitter.com/Lhl3QiQmFf— Kaden Dudley. (@KadenDudleyy) July 18, 2020
Dudley — a three-star recruit — had previously committed to Colorado's 2021 class but decided to reopen his recruitment options in March, citing the COVID-19 pandemic, according to his Twitter account. "The recruiting dead period has unfortunately delayed my ability to get on campus and meet with new coaching staff at CU," he wrote.
He joins an already stacked Broncos' recruiting class that includes wide receiver Jalen Richmond and running back Eli Sanders, who helped Chandler High win its fourth straight Arizona state title, according to The Idaho Statesman.
In Palmer Ridge's Class 3A championship game against Pueblo South, Dudley caught touchdown passes of 87 and 81 yards late in the first half to help lift the No. 4 Bears in a 35-13 win and their third straight title. He finished his junior season with 794 receiving yards and nine touchdown catches.
The two-way starter also had five interceptions and 90 total tackles on defense.