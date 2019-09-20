Palmer Ridge senior Deuce Roberson did it all for the Bears on Friday in a homecoming matchup against Sand Creek.

Typically a wide receiver, Roberson stepped in as the team’s starting quarterback. He played defense and special teams and led the team’s postgame prayer after the Bears defeated Sand Creek 59-8.

But Roberson, who has been a standout for Palmer Ridge since his sophomore year, doesn’t think about his individual accomplishments.

“It feels good to be able to do all of that for my team, but I don’t think about it in that way. I’m just here trying to help my team,” Roberson said. “Looking back on the last couple of years, selfishness doesn’t help us win. Family is what helped us win, and brotherhood is what helped us win, so I’m going to do whatever I can for the team and it shows people that we’re able to do things that most people think we can when we are playing as one.”

A week ago Roberson went 8-for-8 and threw two touchdown passes against Pueblo East after switching to quarterback midway through the game.

Luke McAllister, the team’s starting quarterback the first two weeks of the season, was not on the field Friday. Palmer Ridge coach Tom Pulford could not comment on McAllister’s whereabouts.

“Deuce has done a good job of wearing multiple hats for us and I think when he’s asked to do that many things, it brings out the best in him,” Pulford said.

It took some time for Palmer Ridge to get back to playing "Palmer Ridge football" after an ugly first quarter that included 15 total penalties.

The Bears got off to a 12-0 start, but allowed a 45-yard touchdown run by Sand Creek star Greg Garnett -- the first points allowed by Palmer Ridge all year. The Scorpions had a successful two-point conversion to bring the deficit to four before the Palmer Ridge defense locked in.

“At first I was a little bit frustrated to what we were doing and I think we all just got mad at ourselves when they scored that touchdown and we turned things around,” said junior Cameron Jones.

Palmer Ridge scored five touchdowns in the second quarter, including a fumble recovery for a 40-yard touchdown by Jones, a 74-yard touchdown pass from Roberson to Marcellus Reed and a pair of rushing touchdowns by Raef Ruel.

“I felt before the play something was going to happen, and I got off the ball really cleanly,” said Jones of his fumble recovery. “I felt like I was going to fall over at first, but thankfully I regained my balance.”

Jones, who played just five games last year, mostly on special teams, also had a sack and at least one tackle for a loss.

“Coach (Zach) Carlton does a great job preparing our defense each week and the players really buy into the defensive philosophy and trust the coaches' defensive calls,” Pulford said. “Cam Jones is one piece of that, really did a good job for us tonight. He’s doing a good job each and every night but tonight he had a chance to get the ball in his hands and take it to the house, that was really fun to see.”