PUEBLO — Junior quarterback Luke McAllister completed 9 of 18 for 290 yards and four touchdowns, Kaden Dudley caught two long scores and Palmer Ridge dominated No. 2 Pueblo South 35-13 on Saturday to win its third straight Class 3A championship at CSU-Pueblo's Neta & Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl.

The crowd started chanting "three-peat!" well before the final buzzer sounded.

McAllister, a Colorado State commit, won the game's MVP award.

The No. 4 Bears (12-2) jumped to a 21-7 halftime lead and never looked back against the Colts (12-2).

