Palmer Ridge and Pueblo South have gotten to know each other well in the last two years with Saturday marking their fourth football meeting since 2018.

But this time it’s for all the marbles.

The No. 2 Pueblo South Colts will play host to No. 4 Palmer Ridge despite the ‘neutral’ playoff site, but the Bears have won their last two games at Neta & Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl, including the 2018 3A state title and a regular-season win over South in Week 4.

But don’t expect Palmer Ridge’s 24-19 win to hold much weight on Saturday’s outcome.

“Sept. 27 was a long time ago,” said South coach Ryan Goddard. “It was a great game, great environment, great atmosphere. We were fortunate to cut it closer at the end than it really was, but watching (Palmer Ridge) on film the last couple of days and seeing what they’ve established, they are playing at a different level right now, and I hope we are too.”

Palmer Ridge was down three starters against the Colts, including the team’s starting quarterback Luke McAllister, which threw Pueblo South’s Week 4 game plan out the window.

Instead of facing junior Luke McAllister, which the Colts’ prepared for, they faced senior Deuce Roberson - a wide receiver - under center. The Bears were also missing guard Cody Bruce and defensive tackle Cam Reiman.

“I think any time we have an opportunity to play with our full crew that’s a benefit,” said Palmer Ridge coach Tom Pulford. “There were kids who had to rise up in that game against South and they did a good job, but we are excited for the opportunity to compete with guys like Cody Bruce, Cam Reiman and having Luke back will be good for us.”

McAllister balances out the Palmer Ridge offense averaging 213 passing yards per game. His return against south will free up Roberson, who is now the state record holder in career reception yards. He has 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns entering the state title game.

But the big Bears’ story through the postseason is senior Raef Ruel.

The running back has averaged more than 300 yards per game through the playoffs and has 10 touchdowns.

“Defensively we have our hands full,” Goddard said. “They have a field full of guys and (Ruel) is running the ball really well right now and they are blocking really well.”

Pueblo South boasts a similarly balanced offense, averaging 191 yards rushing and 174 passing. George Longoria is the Colts’ main threat on the ground with 1,827 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns.

Logan Petit runs the offense under center with 2,974 passing yards and 22 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. Jackson Dickerson is his main target with 1,107 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

Returning 3A championship game MVP Raef Ruel flipped the switch

Senior running back Raef Ruel has some pleasant memories of the Neta & Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl. Not only did he help his team to a second straight state title there in 2018, he was also named the 3A championship game MVP thanks to a 142-yard, three touchdown performance against Pueblo East.

Saturday Ruel will return to the ThunderBowl in the midst of an unprecedented postseason run. After averaging 102 rushing yards through the regular season, Ruel has run for 694 yards and 10 touchdowns in three postseason games, more than doubling his regular season average.

Ruel credited his surge in the postseason to the attitude on the Palmer Ridge sideline, and the new energy the Bears have brought to the playoffs.

“Everyone on the team is coming together and we are trusting everyone more,” Ruel said. “The energy we have on the field is a lot different from the regular season to now.”

Ruel is responsible for 43 percent of Palmer Ridge’s total yards through the postseason, and while the game’s MVP trophy recipient won’t be decided until the final horn, Ruel said getting a second would be a goal.

“That would be pretty cool to get another one of those,” Ruel said. “I honestly didn’t expect it when they gave it to me. I guess that is a goal but the main goal is a state championship.”

Is ‘destiny’ on Pueblo South’s side?

The No. 2 Colts ran into a pair of potential upsets in the last two rounds of the playoffs, forcing Pueblo South to score in the final minute of its quarterfinal and semifinal wins to stay alive in the 3A tournament.

In the semifinals Pueblo South completed a 91-yard drive in the final three minutes to score the go-ahead touchdown against No. 8 Frederick with under a minute to play. The 28-24 win punched the Colts’ ticket to the state title game. Two weeks ago in the quarterfinals Pueblo South also scored in the final minute of a one-score game against Durango.

“Destiny is a fantastic lady,” said Pueblo South coach Ryan Goddard. “It’s really a tribute to our kids and their resilience and mental toughness. I don’t know if destiny is on our side or if that is who we are waiting for, but I do know that we have a tough group of guys who play for 48 minutes.”

Palmer Ridge, however, faced its first true test of adversity this postseason in its 42-21 win over Green Mountain in the semifinal.

“The game against Green Mountain is absolutely the game that has prepared us for Saturday,” Palmer Ridge coach Tom Pulford said. “They put us in some situations we had to respond to, the conditions weren’t great, but I’m proud of the way our kids persevere and were able to rise up in that situation.”

Through the first two rounds of the tournament Palmer Ridge outscored opponents 119-42.

Nationally-ranked Palmer Ridge secondary led by new addition

Thanks to a robust rotation of defensive backs the Bears’ secondary has proved to be one of the most dangerous in the country. Averaging nearly two interceptions per game Palmer Ridge enters the state championship leading the state and as a top-25-ranked team nationally with 25 total interceptions.

Senior Kieran Fry, who moved to Colorado Springs from Utah, leads the Bears with six interceptions and has 118 interception yards.

“Our coaches put me in a great position to succeed on both sides of the ball and execute,” Fry said. “We always have a good game plan and we get to know where the offense likes to make plays, so all of our DBs know where to be to get the ball.”

Kaden Dudley and Marcellus Reed have five interceptions each, while sophomore Anthony Costanzo has three picks and Deuce Roberson has two.

The Palmer Ridge defense also has 10 fumble recoveries and 11 forced fumbles.

Fry played his sophomore and junior seasons at Utah's Bonneville High School in Washington Terrace where he had 604 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last year.

He said his transition into Palmer Ridge was seamless.

“This is exactly what I was looking for my senior year,” Fry said. “They welcomed me more than I expected and it was perfect and exactly what I wanted. It’s a brotherhood and a state championship is my goal and we are here to win.

BEARS-COLTS AT A GLANCE

Game data: No. 4 Palmer Ridge (11-2) vs. No. 2 Pueblo South (12-1) … 1 p.m. at Neta & Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl in Pueblo for the 3A state championship.

Media: Follow @LindseySquints and @ChhunSun on Twitter for live updates throughout the game and check Gazette Preps for video highlights, stories and a photo gallery.

Scouting the Bears: Palmer Ridge has flexed its balanced offense all the way to its third straight state championship game. The Bears average 206 yards rushing and 202 passing just two years after putting up more than 3,000 passing yards on the way to the program’s first state championship in 2017.

Palmer Ridge punched its ticket to the finals with a 42-21 win over No. 5 Green Mountain in its most contested battle in its postseason. The Bears were led by Raef Ruel who had 279 yards and four touchdowns in the semifinal win. Ruel, who entered the postseason with 1,021 rushing yards, has flipped a switch in the playoffs, rushing for nearly 700 yards and 10 touchdowns in the last three games.

Senior Deuce Roberson is second on the team in rushing with 308 yards, and is the state’s new record holder in career receiving yards. He enters the final game of his high school career with 1,000 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns this season, and a career total of more than 4,000 yards. Roberson is junior quarterback Luke McAllister’s top target. McAllister averages 213 passing yards and has 24 touchdowns, and through 206 passing attempts he has just two interceptions.

Scouting the Colts: Pueblo South enters its second title game in three years with a relatively balanced offense led by its run game which averages 191 yards. The Colts pass for 174.2 yards per game with senior Logan Petit under center. He has 2,074 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and has thrown 13 interceptions.

The run game is anchored by senior George Longoria with 1,827 yards rushing and 22 touchdowns. Jackson Dickerson is the team’s top receiver with 1,107 yards and 17 scores.

The No. 2 Colts have had a pair of close run-ins in the postseason, nearly being upset twice in the last two weeks. In the semifinals Pueblo South completed a 91-yard drive in the final three minutes to score the go-ahead touchdown against Frederick with under a minute to play. In the quarterfinals Pueblo South also scored in the final minute of a one-score game against Durango.