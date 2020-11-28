FOUNTAIN - Palmer Ridge is heading back to the state championship — again.
And this time, in Class 4A.
Saturday, No. 2 Palmer Ridge punched its ticket to a fourth-consecutive state title game in a 28-12 win over No. 6 Fountain-Fort Carson.
“It feels great doing something barely anyone has done, going back for the fourth time and we are ready to go dominate,” said senior quarterback Luke McAllister. “Everyone doubted us going into the season, saying Palmer Ridge is a 3A team, not going to be able to hang, but we came out here and proved that we can. Undefeated and going back to the state championship for the fourth time in a row, I’m so happy.”
The Bears will face No. 4 Loveland at 6 p.m. Friday at CSU-Pueblo’s Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl for the 4A state championship. Loveland (8-0) upset No. 1 Dakota Ridge 20-14 in the semifinals Saturday.
After a scoreless first quarter, McAllister put the Bears on the board after unleashing a 63-yard touchdown pass to Marcellus Reed to take a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter.
But Fountain-Fort Carson answered almost immediately and found the end zone on a trick play just 15 seconds later.
Sophomore quarterback Tavian Tuli handed off to Vicente Herrera, who launched a pass to Malik McClarity from near the 50 for a touchdown.
But the offensive momentum didn’t last long.
Fountain-Fort Carson lost important battles in the red zone, with four touchdown opportunities negated due to turnovers or penalties.
A long pass by Tuli was intercepted by Reed at the 1-yard line in the first quarter, and a 64-yard run down to the two by Q Jones was called back after a hold. Later, a 20-yard touchdown by Jones was called back, and minutes later Palmer Ridge senior Anthony Costanzo forced a fumble short of the goal line for a touchback after the ball bounced out of the end zone.
Fountain-Fort Carson also struggled with penalties. The Trojans were called for 10 infractions in the first half, versus Palmer Ridge’s three.
“Our mistakes were self-inflicted,” said F-FC coach Jake Novotny, “and when we play in big games like this you have to be on point, and we started off the first half really shooting ourselves in the foot.”
The Trojans’ defense, which averaged nearly five sacks per game heading into the semifinal, pressured McAllister and forced two interceptions.
“I really respect Fountain-Fort Carson,” McAllister said. “They were calling the right plays, getting pressure to my face and getting me to throw some bad balls, but we made adjustments and put us in the best position to win.”
Senior offensive lineman Connor Jones said his line knew the challenge the Fountain-Fort Carson defense presented, but were prepared.
“We are a young group, but coming into this we knew we had to force the pocket because they were going to bring a lot of pressure,” Jones said. “I’m excited for the team we have right now, and excited for the future.”
Palmer Ridge kept Fountain-Fort Carson’s offense off balance, focusing on Jones, who eventually did break away for a 66-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to keep the Trojans’ hopes alive, trailing by nine.
But a late interception by Palmer Ridge senior Kelenn O’Connor set up the Bears’ final touchdown, a 2-yard push by senior Saxon Wright, to seal it.
“Our kids believed until the last whistle blew that we could win this game,” Novotny said. “But now these younger guys know how it feels to play in a game like this, and that’s a turning point for any program. When you can get there and you have kids that know what it's like to be there, it changes anything. Hopefully moving forward we can speak to this as a great experience but also, now we know what it takes to get here and hopefully one day move past this point.”