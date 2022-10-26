Seniors Katie and Hannah Miller's hug lasted a little longer on Wednesday.
Palmer Ridge circled around after its 1-0, double-overtime win in the CHSAA state playoffs over Liberty at Don Breese Stadium and embraced one another.
The state first round was the opposite result last year in extra time for the Bears against Arapahoe.
Flashbacks from even the past four years of winless playoff runs flashed through the team's head, especially those who fell prey to last year's 2-1 loss.
"That goalie was just really good and made us try even harder," Katie said. "Positivity has been huge for us after years without winning in the playoffs — we know we can do it.
"Once it went in, it was just the most amazing feeling in the world."
Liberty senior keeper Breonna Mason had stopped several shots before the winner went in.
In every period after halftime, she made at least one diving save to keep the Lancers in a tie. In many ways, it was a reminder of the two teams' first matchup — also a 1-0, Palmer Ridge win — and the summer leading into the season.
As the ball ricocheted off her bulky black pads Wednesday, Katie just kept swiping from the left side until the white ball finally bounced in.
The two local squads attend camps together and play one another over the summers. Many of them are even good friends off the turf.
A rivalry has formed, and bragging rights, especially after a playoff win, belong to the Bears.
"It's harder because we're all friends, and you don't want to go too hard," senior Gillyanna Knox said. "But it's so much nicer to win, because we work so much together in the offseason and know each other's moves. You're just predicting each other all game."
As familiar as the two teams were to one another, the Bears are finding a new way this year.
The Hermann family mark was left as Hannah graduated last year — just four years after her sister, Abby, led Palmer Ridge.
This year's bunch has been led by Katie and fellow senior Natalie Jansky. The two have stepped up in Knox's eyes and captained a bunch that has grown even closer off the field this season.
As the bus loads up to shuttle to Regis Jesuit on Friday, the group will pose a united front against a powerhouse team that has won three of the past four state titles, including the past two years.
"Last year's loss was just a lot of extra motivation for these girls," coach Mallory Cuccio said. "They wanted the win on their home field during the playoffs. We had so many talks this week about what these playoffs mean.
"It's all about mental toughness. We can't let up."