The clash of bears was a bit one sided.

Though Palmer Ridge scored plenty, the star of the Bears' 43-20 win over the Mesa Ridge Grizzlies at C.A. Foster Stadium on Thursday was the defense.

The final score doesn't do justice to the number of times Mesa Ridge made play after play that could have turned the tide, but the Bears' defense stymied the Grizzlies any time they attempted to gain momentum.

Mesa Ridge recovered a Palmer Ridge muffed kick that put the Grizzlies in scoring position? The Bears forced a turnover on downs. Mesa Ridge holds Palmer Ridge out of the end zone with a missed FG? A sack to end the ensuing possession. Mesa gets a fumble recovery? Palmer Ridge responds with an interception a couple plays later.

It’s the kind of football that Palmer Ridge’s current head coach and former defensive coordinator Zach Carlton has to enjoy.

"(Mesa Ridge) is a very explosive offense and we have a lot of respect for those guys. Defensively, we really challenged them on doing their job consistently. We felt like if we executed, we put ourselves in the best situation possible and when we did that you saw that on the field."

The game's first three scores were a testament to the way Palmer Ridge played.

The offense and senior quarterback Derek Hester got the Bears off to a 15-0 start with a pair of passing touchdowns. Hester found 6-foot, 5-inch senior TJ Mabe for the 25-yard score on the opening drive and senior receiver James Weir for a 41-yard catch and run on the second.

The Grizzlies scored on a penalty-riddled drive that was extended by a Palmer Ridge personal foul which negated a field goal attempt the Bears blocked. Sophomore running back Trevon Salas scored from the 2-yard line to begin the second quarter.

Senior Tevin Riehl picked Hester off on the following drive. Down just one score, the turnover could have shifted the complexion of the game. But the Bears held firm, sacking Mesa quarterback Bryce Riehl on a crucial 3rd and 6.

From there Bears scored a third time near the end of the half with a 1-yard- dive from Hester to make it 22-7.

With under 30 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Mesa Ridge's junior quarterback made a costly mistake. He was scrambling to make a play and then attempted to throw the ball as he was being sacked. The pass ended up in the waiting arms of Mabe, who returned the short interception to the house.

"It really wasn't me. It was Cooper my linebacker, he started tackling the quarterback and the ball just landed in my hands so that's him not me," Mabe said.

Riehl and the Grizzlies played with a renewed sense of urgency in the second half. But the Bears' defense never let them back into the game.

Following a comeback win over Montrose a week ago, Carlton said the goal Thursday was to control things from the start.

"We felt we really needed to take the fight to a really good team like Mesa Ridge," Carlton said. "We just couldn't wait for a half like we did last week."