Palmer ended last season, due to COVID-19, with five games in eight days.
Of the eight, two were against Coronado — the Terrors' in-city rival — on back-to-back days. The second, a loss for Palmer, knocked it out of the league title and playoff discussion.
Coach Jim Grantz and company didn't forget. The Terrors exacted leg one of their revenge tour Friday with a 79-39 win over the visiting Cougars.
"We had a lot of motivation," Grantz said. "Them beating us last year is something the seniors didn't forget. Our theme all year has been, 'Good enough isn't good enough.'"
Among the seniors who haven't forgotten is Jaelyn Robinson. When coaches enter the halftime locker room during games, him and his fellow upperclassmen have already started giving instruction. They're in tune with what Grantz asks and know how to pass it out to teammates.
That type of communication shows up in the Terror defense, too.
Amid altering their system, the Terrors held the Cougars down with a mix of trapping zone and pressure-filled man. The Cougars are a young team, made up of largely sophomores.
When the defense started to hound Coronado, the results poured in. For the first five minutes of the third quarter, the Terrors went on a 10-0 run and didn't allow a point for over half the stanza.
"This is just us making progress," Robinson said. "We force the issue and make other teams make mistakes. Capitalize on it, and that's how you win games."
Robinson finished with 17 points, while teammate, junior Jameer Satchell put together a team-high 19. Most importantly, the team didn't wait for the Cougars, it attacked, putting up 51 points in the first half to Coronado's 26.
Coronado senior Rayzel Cunningham scored 15, with teammate sophomore Realiti Smith adding eight of his own — both totals falling short of their season averages.
The team is raising its level as the season goes on, and it's resulted in a seven-game win streak and perfect, 5-0 league record. In turn, Palmer is right back at the top of the Metro League standings after falling a game short last year.
Coincidentally, the Terrors end the year with Coronado and Mesa Ridge, two of the culprits of last year's misfortunes.
"Last year, we were just good enough — win to a team, then lose to them," Grantz said. "The guys are buying in. Our guys are believing in each other and playing hard for each other.
"The message was to build our best basketball team come February."
Don't look now, but the Terrors lost just once in January — and that's a trajectory Grantz will always root for.