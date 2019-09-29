Despite change in league alignment, Palmer boys’ and girls’ basketball can qualify for 5A playoffs
Last week it was announced that the 5A CSML will disband in 2020 with all of its teams moving to other area conferences.
Palmer and Coronado will move to the 4A CSML, with the remaining schools, Doherty, Fountain-Fort Carson, Liberty, Pine Creek and Rampart, making the move to the 4A/5A PPAC.
But despite Palmer moving to 4A CSML, the Terrors boys’ and girls’ basketball teams will still compete in Class 5A as "standalone" teams, according to Palmer girls’ coach Dave Shackelford.
“This was CS Metro area AD decision based on certain factors,” Shackelford said in an email to The Gazette. “We will be considered what CHSAA refers to as a 'standalone' team. A team that is not in a 5A league, however, is still able to qualify for postseason play.”
Shackelford also said Palmer will not be penalized for playing in a 4A league in regards to the RPI to qualify for the 5A postseason.
He said there will be no limitations on RPI due to playing in a 4A league, and the “human element” is another deciding factor as to who participates in the postseason.
https://gazette.com/high-school-sports/new-look-for-a-a-pikes-peak-athletic-conference-coming/article_4e760c50-dda2-11e9-89ac-ab473a28a5ab.html
Air Academy’s Beers explodes for five more TDs
At this rate, Air Academy freshman running back Sam Beers could become one of the state’s most prolific scorers.
He did it again Friday night, thanks to scoring his 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th touchdown this season in a 44-6 win over Cheyenne Mountain. His first four TDs came in the first half.
The performance puts his season total at 14 TDs, which, according to MaxPreps on Saturday, is enough for first in the state. A week earlier, he had a school-record seven scores in a 46-26 victory over George Washington.
Air Academy (3-1) is on a three-game winning streak.
Doherty volleyball getting back into the swing of things
Doherty volleyball’s start this season wasn’t ideal.
The Spartans suffered a season-opening loss to Cheyenne Mountain on Sept. 3. They did go on a four-match winning streak before losing three straight. But now, they seem to be back on track thanks to winning four consecutive matches.
“What our winning streak means to me is that we are finally starting to settle in and play together,” Spartans coach Erin Stone said.
It took some time to adjust. That’s because Doherty entered this season without three varsity starters from the previous year. “We knew it might take a few games to find our rhythm but the team has really come together these last few games,” Stone said.
The Spartans have some tough competition ahead. They face Air Academy (5-6) on Tuesday before going up against Pine Creek (8-4) in Class 5A Colorado Springs Metro League action Thursday. But perhaps one of their biggest tests comes Oct. 24, when they play unbeaten Rampart (8-0).
Local products help UCCS extend winning streak
Zoe Sims, a freshman on the University of Colorado Colorado Springs women’s soccer team, scored her first college points with a goal and assist in the Mountain Lions’ 6-1 win over New Mexico Highlands on Sept. 22. Sand Creek product Jaden Davis, another freshman, also recorded an assist in the lopsided win.
After a 6-0 start to the season, UCCS maintained its No. 2 ranking heading into the second weekend of conference play.
Aleesa Muir, of The Classical Academy, got her first goal of the season in Friday’s 5-0 win over Western State. UCCS improved to 8-0 on Sunday with a 2-0 win over Colorado Mesa.