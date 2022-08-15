Standing 6-foot-5, weighing 200 pounds and with four stars accompanying his recruiting bio, Brayden Dorman was positioned to control his timeline.
The decision of the Vista Ridge quarterback – the No. 2 recruit in the state and the No. 16 quarterback in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports – to commit to Arizona early was by design.
“This summer was a lot different,” said Dorman, who committed to the Wildcats on June 10. “Since I’m locked into Arizona, I got to focus on my team and not traveling. I didn’t miss any weights. I grew a bigger relationship with the team and didn’t have to miss out on connecting.
“I noticed last year, after a whole month of camps, it was harder to get back into things. It’s just not the same.”
Waiting could have potentially presented more options, but Dorman was hardly lacking in that area. His offers already included Colorado, Colorado State, Wisconsin, Iowa State, Mississippi State and Oregon State.
But that part is over, and as a result, the weight has been lifted. Vista Ridge coach Mike Vrana has been able to see Dorman focused on preparing for the season rather than hampered by intermittent travels.
On top of 7-on-7 tournaments and weights, he’s been able to spend weekends working out with local quarterback coaches. Jenkins Elite has given him the opportunity to work on the fundamentals like drop backs and passing accuracy as well as educating him on the whiteboard.
Dorman also worked with former NFL offensive coordinator, Steve Fairchild.
Part of what drew Dorman to Arizona were the professional connections of second-year coach Jedd Fisch, a longtime NFL assistant.
Dorman noted that in a two-week span, both Sean McVay and Bill Belichick, two of the NFL’s top coaches, were in Arizona’s building. Brennan Carroll, son of another famous coach in Pete Carroll, is on the Wildcat staff alongside Scott Spurrier, son of college legend Steve Spurrier.
Super Bowl champion Tedy Bruschi also contributes as a special assistant to the staff.
Fisch helped Arizona to the No. 2-rated recruiting class in 2022 despite the team’s 1-11 record in his first season.
Dorman was the second recruit to commit to the Wildcats from the Class of 2023. And if he follows through (verbal commitments are non-binding) and signs, he would be the top-rated Arizona quarterback recruit since Khalil Tate signed in 2016.
"He found the place he was looking for all along," Vrana said. "We talked in the beginning about him knowing we he's found the right program. What Arizona offered as a coaching staff, and beyond the record, they're well connected in the NFL."
His effort has also been put into ensuring a soft landing spot in the desert. He's reached out to potential recruits on social media and tried to stock the cupboard even more.
He's also given effort to receiving NIL (name, image and likeness) support, though it's a smaller focus and wasn't a reason for the original commitment.
The system, in many ways, is similar to that of Vista Ridge, albeit with a bigger load of plays, formations and dynamics.
He's studied the new system and continues to break it down as he prepares for his final season at Vista Ridge, where he threw for 2,765 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2021.
Since Tim Jenkins, leader of Jenkins Elite, has been with Dorman since he was in sixth grade, the changes to his training have been minimal, yet crucial.
Having modified his throwing motion long ago, the focus is now on details like processing a defense with each move in the pocket or honing in on correct reads.
"We've been training him since he was a little pup, so all the massive changes happened when he was younger," Jenkins said. "He's at the point now where you tighten things up and fine-tune.
"This is the same stuff guys, even at Denver Broncos camp, are working on. These things will prep him to play early when he goes into Arizona."
There are other items Dorman wants to tackle in the near future. He’s focused on firming up the relationships and continuity with his skill position teammates and offensive line as the Wolves face tough tests in Legend and Pine Creek within the first two weeks of the season.
He also wants to add mass to his frame, though he believes his already solid nutritional habits will allow that to happen with only small tweaks.
With a future home secure, Dorman can attack all these items from the comfort of his current home. And on a timeline he controls.