Vista Ridge took the first jab in Saturday’s playoff game against Fruita Monument. The Wolves were stopped on fourth down on their first drive before the Wildcats scored a touchdown a few plays later.
Ultimately, Vista Ridge delivered the knockout blow.
The No. 8 Wolves scored on their next drive and never looked back, cruising to a 56-20 win.
“We just got back, reset, and moved the ball down the field,” senior receiver Bebe Hills said. “I’m just happy we came in and put on a show.”
Fruita Monument converted on a fourth down from the 40-yard line on its first touchdown. The Wildcats executed a well-drawn trick play where the quarterback tossed to the halfback, who found an open receiver for a touchdown pass.
It didn’t take long for Vista Ridge to respond. Dorman found wide receiver Keyshawn Dooley on a 67-yard completion, and two plays later, Dorman found Dooley again, this time in the end zone.
Vista Ridge (8-3) then scored two touchdowns in a row before Fruita Monument could stop the bleeding. The Wildcats made it 21-12 in the second quarter, but Vista Ridge then scored four touchdowns in a row.
Dorman threw three touchdown passes and rushed for one. Other scorers for Vista Ridge included Hills, Solomon Arnds-Volcin and Nayshaun Hall.
“There were just a lot of the matchups across the board we really liked and we were able to do whatever we wanted,” Dorman said.
Fruita Monument finally scored again with a few minutes left in the fourth quarter, but Vista Ridge wasn’t done.
The game got chippy after Fruita Monument’s Ryan Antonucci sucker-punched a Vista Ridge player after a play.
But the Wolves got the last laugh. Backup quarterback Ben Noblitt found an opening on the left side a few plays later and scored a rushing touchdown.
Once again, Vista Ridge swapped a jab for a more forceful blow.
“Ben’s a crucial part of how we’ve prepared this year, and for him to get the last touchdown was pretty awesome,” Vista Ridge coach Mike Vrana said. “We try to be classy and finish the game we want. It’s good when the backup kids get to play football and not just take a knee.”
In addition to the Wolves’ offensive firepower, their defense stepped up after the early touchdown. They forced a few takeaways and consistently kept Fruita Monument on its own side of the field.
It would’ve been easy for them to falter after an early score, but they really never did.
“The defense today was unbelievable,” Vrana said. “The trick play, you’re going to get caught with those sometimes, but I think it was really good overall.”
Vista Ridge’s win sets the Wolves up for a round-three matchup against a familiar foe: Palmer Ridge.
Palmer Ridge defeated Vista Ridge 24-17 on Oct. 28, the final regular-season game for both teams. The Bears, who are 11-0 and the No. 1 team in Class 4A, beat Skyline 44-7 in their second-round game.
While Vista Ridge’s players and coaches know they have a tall task ahead of them, they know they aren’t ready to throw in the towel.
The Wolves competed well in their regular-season loss to the Bears and enter the playoff game after a statement round-two win.
“It’s going to be a fun week and we’re really excited,” Dorman said. “We’ll probably just focus on ourselves.”
Hills added, “I think we’re really good going into round three.”