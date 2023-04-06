Colorado Springs Christian’s girls soccer team dominated early in its game against Vanguard on Thursday, but had nothing to show for it.

The Lions controlled ball possession, which led to several point-blank looks. But early on those went wayward, leaving the game deadlocked.

Midway through the first half, though, Olivia Baker answered the call. The senior shot one past Vanguard’s goalkeeper for the opening goal.

CSCS’ offense rolled from there as the Lions defeated the Coursers 4-0.

“It was a great starter for our game,” Baker said.

Baker’s opener was the Lions’ only goal of the first half. But her team saw more chances in the second half. She scored her second of the game in the first few minutes of the second half before Ella Salsbery and Ella Turner joined the score sheet, padding CSCS’ lead.

Analyzing their opponent helped the Lions generate more scoring opportunities.

“I feel like once we figured out the runs and where their defenders were, we were able to see the runs in the middle,” Baker said. “They just kept falling, one after the other, after that.”

Strategy wise, the Lions didn’t do anything different in the second half. Coach Jason Rollins believes it was simply better execution from his team.

“I think we just finished some chances,” Rollins said. “There were some chances that were easy that we missed, and there were some hard chances that we finished. We just moved the ball well, kept shooting, and they went in in the second half.”

Once they got a multi-goal lead, the Lions sustained it through team play.

CSCS players consistently moved the ball well, keeping it on the offensive end. The Lions also minimized damage, forcing several turnovers when the Coursers were able to cross midfield with the ball.

“If you protect the ball, you have a better chance of scoring,” Rollins said. “We did a good job of switching the ball from one side of the other. When you do that, you keep the defense off balance. We did a good job of pressuring the ball, keeping it and moving it around.”

Vanguard is 1-4 after the loss. The Coursers have lost two games in a row after beating Rye for their first win of the season on March 30.

As for CSCS, the Lions broke the .500 mark with the win. They are 4-3 overall and 2-0 in league play.

Rollins and Baker each see Thursday’s win as a notable one.

“That’s a league win for us — we’re moving in the right direction,” Rollins said. “It’s always nice to get a win against Vanguard.”

Baker added, “It was a great win for us. We want to dominate and beat teams. Having this win sets the tone for that.”