Spring sports are officially canceled for 14 Denver-area school districts after announcing they will not return to in-person classes for the remainder of the year, though the Colorado High School Activities Association has said “nothing has changed” regarding the rest of the state.
CHSAA assistant commissioner Bert Borgmann told The Gazette on Friday that there has been no change in the state associations plans past April 30.
“We just are where we are,” Borgmann said. “Nothing has changed.”
CHSAA provided an email from commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green regarding the recent school closures.
“The CHSAA has provided a statement regarding CHSAA spring activities. Programs are cancelled per Governor’s Executive Orders until April 30th.
No further statements or comments have been forwarded from the CHSAA office regarding recent academic school closures,” Blanford-Green said in the email.
The Denver Public School and 13 other metro districts released a statement Friday, less than 48 hours after CHSAA extended its suspension on spring sports to April 30 to comply with Gov. Jared Polis’ stay at home order extension.
CHSAA said in a release Tuesday, “Any decisions regarding spring activities potentially resuming will depend on students' abilities to return to in-person instruction."
Denver Public Schools superintendent Susana Cordova confirmed the district closings also includes the cancelation of athletic events, extra curricular activities and graduation ceremonies.
Read the full statement from Denver Public Schools here.
Polis said Tuesday that schools may independently decide to cancel or move forward with in-person instruction after April 30. So far, no Colorado Springs-area districts have made an announcement regarding in-person classes after April.
The Classical Academy president Run Sojourner sent a letter to parents Friday afternoon stating, "In the past few days, several Denver area school districts have announced their plans to cancel all in-person learning for the remainder of the school year. The Pikes Peak area school districts are not yet ready to make that decision, but we recognize that Governor Polis has publicly stated that it's unlikely in-person learning will resume this school year. As we receive the most up-to-date information, especially from our President, Governor, and State and County Health Officials, rest assured we'll make informed decisions on how to proceed."
Districts included in the join statement include:
- 27J Schools
- Adams 12 Five Star Schools
- Adams 14 Schools
- Aurora Public Schools
- Cherry Creek School District
- Clear Creek School District
- Denver Public Schools
- Douglas County Schools
- Englewood Schools
- Jeffco Public Schools
- Littleton Public Schools
- Mapleton Public Schools
- Sheridan School District 2
- Westminster Public Schools