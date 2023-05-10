The power of Nolan Hollis’ support system is stronger than the 216 stitches across the baseball that broke his jaw and jeopardized his senior season at Air Academy.

The starting pitcher for Air Academy was laying on the ground, motionless. The comebacker that impacted Hollis’ right cheek area struck directly on his upper jaw line and snapped the bone in three places — one on the upper jaw near the ear, another at the impact point by his wisdom teeth and a final crack closer to the midpoint of his jaw. All his family saw was Hollis laying on the Pine Creek mound without moving, and the blood from the impact running onto his face.

“I couldn’t believe it, I was shaking,” Hollis’ mom Marita McCahill said. “We saw him laying on the field, and I knew it hit him somewhere in the head, and we all thought he was dead, he wasn’t moving.

”Even since he’s come back, it’s still scary to watch him.”

His father, Dr. Ron Hollis, is an orthopedic surgeon and led the way to the hospital. The rush had him in a bed being evaluated within an hour after the comebacker off the bat of Pine Creek sophomore Zach Murray struck his face. Ron also sought to calm down the family in attendance before Nolan made it off the field, rag pressed against his face to control the bleeding.

The Kadets were by his side when the game ended. By the time he looked at his phone for the first time after the incident, he had over 200 text messages from former teammates and coaches as well as peers across the area. Murray and his family were among them and sent a gift basket to the family after the incident.

As a catcher, Murray has dealt with his own share of wayward baseballs that caused pain. When he came up as the Eagles’ eighth hitter in the lineup, he was trying to not become Hollis’ 12th strikeout victim of the first five innings. Once he made contact and watched the pitcher drop to the ground, he had one thought at first base: "If I had my season taken away, it would tear me apart.”

Murray's father is also an orthopedic surgeon. As soon as the family appeared out of the chainlink fence surrounding the Pine Creek field, he was there to offer any help he could.

Just 30 days later, Hollis took the field for Air Academy again. His first time back on the pitching mound — a spot where he struck out 23 in nine innings before the injury — he even had another ball hit at him.

Doctors told Nolan he'd be cleared to pitch without a mask, even though his mom wished he would. The clearance from a medical perspective helped soothe her some but not completely.

The ball was headed for Hollis’ face again before he attempted to catch it and it bounced off his glove. For all the balls that he’s pitched and had zoom back at him, Hollis has always been ready. The worst injury he had in baseball prior to the broken jaw was a broken finger.

Against Pine Creek on March 20, it was the perfect storm.

“I landed weird and off the mound with that pitch and couldn’t protect myself,” Hollis said. “I don’t remember the ball actually hitting me, I just remember falling to the ground and then laying on the mound with my cheek numb — that made me know something was wrong.”

It wasn’t until May 2 that Hollis received clearance to eat solid food. His first meal was Raising Cane’s with his teammates before the real treat and his favorite food, sushi, on the ensuing day.

Smoothies and soups were all he could have and lifting was off-limits because of the jaw clenching that comes with it. As a result, Hollis dropped 10 pounds.

Right there with him were the Kadets. They sat closer to him while his voice was barely audible from a wired-shut jaw. They picked places for lunches and dinners that served a good milkshake or offered a selection of soups.

"I couldn't believe how amazing they were toward me," Nolan said. "I couldn't ask for better teammates."

The operation to repair his jaw took place the day after the ball hit him. His parents could've been on the hook for any number of post-surgery requests: bring me some ice cream, bring me my phone and on and on.

But Nolan requested he make it to the Air Academy game against Highlands Ranch that afternoon. His teammates supported him and it was his turn to return the favor.

"I just love baseball and I love my team and I have to be there for them," Nolan said. "My goal all year was to be there for my teammates, and even if I wasn't going to be able to play, I still wanted to be there to show them I was okay."

They rode that day's biggest fan to a 9-0 win.

Nolan has doubled down on fielding since his return. Each pitching motion needs to end with him in a fielding position and ready to guard his face and the wires that are still in his mouth.

In the three starts since he returned to the field, Nolan has walked 14 hitters and struck out 11 while trying to adjust to his slightly altered pitching motion. His mom is just happy his face hasn't dealt with any additional comebackers.

The Kadets saw their season go wayward after his injury, losing four of their next five games. Now they hope to get back to riding his right arm to wins, just like they did before.